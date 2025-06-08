If you're like me and often lose sight of small things or even your daily driver smartphone, a GPS Bluetooth tracker is a suitable solution. For users inclined toward Apple's ecosystem, the AirTag is now a compelling purchase. The single-pack is currently down to $22 from $29, a significant 24% price reduction.

Alternatively, if you're planning to tag multiple personal belongings or even your pet, the four-pack set of the Apple AirTag offers bigger savings, currently listed for $74, or 25% off the usual $99 set price. This means you'll be paying $18 individually for the four pieces.

Why You Need the Apple AirTag

Apple has not updated the AirTag (review) for a few years now, but it's still a reliable Bluetooth tracker for many good reasons. The AirTag has a disc shape, almost the size of a quarter, making it discreet. It is lightweight and ruggedized, so you can attach it to your luggage or pet without worrying about it getting soaked in the rain. A minor drawback is that you need to pair it with a holder or case to hook it onto keychains and other objects.

You can also play a sound or ping an Apple AirTag but via the Find My app. / © nextpit

In addition to Bluetooth, the AirTag supports UWB (Ultra-Wideband) for precise tracking. This means you can have a guided nearby navigation experience. You can also use the built-in speaker to ring a paired iPhone. Likewise, the speaker in it can be used to track the AirTag and the object it's attached to.

There's also a new nifty feature that lets you share the location of the AirTag with contacts and airlines via Find My, which quickens finding. If you're worried about unwanted tracking, the AirTag supports cross-platform unwanted tracking with Android-based trackers.

The Apple AirTag uses a replaceable CR2032 battery, which is rated to have a runtime of one year. Plus, replacing the coin cell is quite straightforward.

How do you plan to use the Apple AirTag? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.