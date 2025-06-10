A smart ring is an ideal way to track your health and fitness without the bulkiness of a smartwatch . One of the best smart ring options right now is the Amazfit Helio Ring from Zepp, and it's discounted at Amazon for $30 (15%) off, listing it for $169 from $199. However, it originally launched for $299, meaning you get to save 43% on its original price.

While this isn't the absolute best price ever for the smart ring, it's a rare discount for anyone looking to acquire it at a considerable price. The deal applies to sizes 8 (24 mm), 10 (25.7 mm), and 12 (27.3 mm) of the wearable.

Why Ditch the Smartwatch for the Amazfit Helio Ring?

The Amazfit Helio Ring was launched globally in mid-2024. At its original price of $200, it was already an affordable option that undercut many rivals, but at the current sale price, it has become even more compelling. Furthermore, it is recommended because it is compatible with both Android and iPhone ecosystems and offers more optimized tracking features when paired with an Amazfit smartwatch.

The smart ring is also a lightweight alternative, built with a titanium alloy chassis. All sizes of the Helio Ring weigh below 4 grams, and the ring itself measures only 2.6 mm in thickness. You can also wear it during water activities, as it features 10 ATM waterproofing.

The Amazfit Helio Ring smart ring is charged via wireless using its charging cradle. The wearable gets up to 4 days of battery life depending on the size. / © nextpit

Regarding monitoring, it is capable of continuously measuring heart rate, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), and HRV (Heart Rate Variability). Similar to Amazfit's smartwatches, it also offers sleep and stress tracking that provides a readiness score and body recovery insights. Alternatively, you can get deeper insights with Zepp Aura, which comes free for the first 3 months, though the basic version already offers vital tools, unlike some other smart ring options.

The Amazfit Helio Ring is rated to last 4 days between charge cycles, which is generally longer than what you can expect from an Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch. It charges wirelessly using its custom cradle.

Do you think having a smart ring is more convenient and practical than wearing a smartwatch? What are your thoughts on the Amazfit Helio Ring now that it has become more affordable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.