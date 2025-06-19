Google Maps has long been the widely used navigation app for most Android users and even for many iPhone users, catering to different types of commuters and drivers. It has also gained smarter features recently , including greener trips, AI-powered alternative transport, and detailed cycling routes. Now, these upgrades are arriving in more countries.

As announced in a blog post, the new updates to Maps are aimed at users worldwide along with specific enhancements for those in Europe.

Maps Will Show Which Trips Are Greener

Google has been offering drivers fuel-efficient trips and routes for years, but these features primarily covered major regions. According to the company, fuel-efficient routing is now available worldwide. This feature allows users to choose journeys that save gas while also contributing to sustainability by reducing the carbon emissions of their trips.

Pick Between Driving or Walking But Arrive at the Same Time

In addition, AI-powered driving alternatives tool in Maps, currently available in over 60 cities, is launching in more cities across Europe, including Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Warsaw.

With this feature, Maps will show you alternative transit modes to driving that display estimated travel time and routes. You can then better decide whether to ditch the car or take transit via walking or public transport. This feature will be shipped in the coming months.

Google Maps' AI-powered routes, low-emission zones, and detailed cycling routes arrive to more users. / © Google

Meanwhile, drivers in Europe will now receive alerts if they are traveling into low-emission and low-traffic zones. The initiative was initially launched in select cities and states, which only limits the trips for certain vehicle models that pass the low-emission criteria. First available in Berlin and London, Google says that this is expanding to more than 1,000 zones in the region in the coming months, including Italy and Sweden, informing drivers if their vehicles are allowed to traverse these zones.

Google will also provide alternative routes for vehicles that are not permitted to travel in low-emission and low-traffic zones.

Cyclists Will Know Which Route Has Steep Hills

The update also adds detailed cycling routes in 17 more cities, including several in Europe. The detailed cycling route will show lane information, steep paths, and vehicle traffic status to cyclists. This is already rolling out to cities including Hamburg, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, Zurich, Budapest, Vienna, and Brussels.

Which of these Google Maps upgrades do you think you will be using most? Share with us which other features you would like to see added.