Nothing's wireless earbuds are some of the best budget options, and right now, the Ear (a) are heavily on sale at Amazon. These ANC earbuds are listed at $79, which is 28% less ($30) than their usual price. This is also the all-time low for these earbuds.

The deal applies to all three finishes of the Nothing Ear (a), including the bright yellow colorway that we tested. If you prefer the classic white or black, they are similarly discounted.

Why the Nothing Ear (a) ANC Earbuds Are Popular

The Nothing Ear (a) (review) were introduced last year and inherit the round and stem-based form of the original Nothing earbuds and the pricier Ear version. Their design is unconventional, featuring transparent touches that have become iconic for the brand. They have replaceable ear tips, which help provide an extra secure fit in the ears. They're lightweight and comfortable to wear, even for extended listening times.

Nothing's Ear (a) are IP54 dust and water resistance certified, similar to the charging case. This means they should withstand water splashes, making them suitable for outdoor runs in the rain. Plus, the buds can be controlled with gestures through squeezing the stems.

You have to ensure it connects with the charging contacts, which is not easy at first. / © nextpit

The Ear (a) earbuds feature large, dynamic 11 mm drivers, resulting in powerful yet clean audio output with a profile that inclines towards heavy bass. However, the Nothing app offers rich controls and an equalizer to customize the sound to your preference. Furthermore, the Ear (a) support the high-resolution LDAC codec in addition to the usual AAC and SBC codecs, and they offer compatibility with both iPhones and Android devices.

Regarding noise-canceling capabilities, the Ear (a) have impressive adaptive ANC despite their budget price. Their noise blocking outperforms the Ear (2), while the adaptive mode provides seamless adjustment to your environment. Alternatively, there's a natural transparency mode if you prefer to mix ambient sound.

The Nothing Ear (a) are lightweight, but they pack a solid battery life, with the buds lasting up to 8.5 hours without ANC. The total running time is extended significantly, with about 40.5 hours of total listening time including the case. Even refilling the battery of the earbuds is a breeze, thanks to the quick charging function.

Are you looking to buy the Nothing Ear (a) now that it's discounted? Do you like its distinctive design? We want to hear your plans in the comments.