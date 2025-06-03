Now might be a great time to find a present for your beloved father. If you're looking for something to help them track their health or fitness, an Apple smartwatch is a solid choice. Right now, the Apple Watch SE 2nd gen is on sale for $169 at major retailers.

This brings the 40 mm Watch SE 2 (non-cellular) down to its second-best price, representing a saving of $80 (32%). On Amazon and Best Buy, the deal includes all casing color variants of the Watch SE 2, with an option to match it with a sports loop or sports band strap. The 44 mm variant is also on sale for $199, down from $279.

Why the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) is Popular

The Watch SE 2 (review) is Apple's more affordable smartwatch offering. However, it shares the core functionalities of the standard Apple Watch. Hence, it's a recommended smartwatch for users who want the vital features of an Apple Watch without spending a couple of Benjamins.

Apple's Watch SE 2 features a modestly large 1.57-inch OLED display (1.78-inch for the 44 mm model). While it is not as bright as the standard Apple Watch Series 10, it outputs above-average brightness, making it adequately legible outdoors. The panel is protected by custom glass, which can withstand typical scratches and cracks. It also boasts 50-meter water resistance, so you can bring it swimming.

The Apple Watch SE uses the second-generation optical heart sensor. / © NextPit

In terms of tracking, it offers accurate continuous heart rate monitoring with high and low alerts and irregular rhythm notifications. The watch can also track sleep and menstrual cycles for women. For fitness, the Watch SE 2 supports multiple activities, automatic workout pause and play, and low cardio alerts.

The Watch SE 2 has solid battery life, rated for 18 hours in smartwatch mode. However, we were impressed that it often extends beyond this rating in real-world usage. You can even double it if you enable the low power mode.

Do you plan to get the Watch SE 2 for your dad or yourself? Let us know your plans in the comments.