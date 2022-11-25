Tech & Community
Black Friday: The new Apple Watch SE is 8% off at Amazon

Authored by: Camila Rinaldi
The new Apple Watch SE is running for a small discount during Black Friday 2022 at Amazon. Since this is a pretty recent release, we can say that today you can find the device for the best prices ever. The Apple Watch SE lineup is famed for its great design and its distilled features.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best Apple Watch devices, and the smartwatch packs competitive features with a smaller price tag. With this deal from Amazon, we find the new SE model to be even more attractive. For $229 you can get your hands on the 40 mm version.

Why choose the Apple Watch SE (2022)?

The new generation of the Apple Watch SE feels great on the wrist, offers the core functions of the mainstream models, and seamless integration with the iPhone. And all of this at an affordable price. The device also offers crash detection and allows you to automatically record your physical activities.

But in the opposite of the Apple Watch Series 4 or 5, for instance, it doesn't offer some of the top features of the main lineup like ECG. On the other hand, features like heart rate monitoring, swim-proof design, workout presets, and sleep tracking are available.

Apple Watch SE review
The new Apple Watch SE compass app is very comprehensive. / © NextPit

On my review of the Apple Watch SE 2022 I highlighted some features like the built-in GPS and the Fitness+ 3 months trial. But overall, I must say that this smartwatch delivers pretty much anything you would expect from an Apple Watch experience.

Battery-wise, the Apple Watch SE can survive up to 18 hours depending on how heavily you use it, and has an internal memory of 32 GB. With the WatchOS 9 update, the smartwatch now counts with a low-power mode, and I was able to use it for up to three days without charging, which I think was great for an Apple Watch.

Finally, according to the Mozilla Foundation's security and privacy report, the Apple Watch Series is private and secure.

And that's it for today's deal! I know that is not an amazing discount, but it's probably the best you can have in 2022!

