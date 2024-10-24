If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch SE 2, you don't need to wait for a wider tech sale to pick up one. Right now, Amazon has the budget Apple smartwatch in the 40 mm size and GPS variant back to its second-best price of $189. This slashes the wearable's normal price by a sizeable $60 (24 percent).

If you have a bigger wrist or perhaps prefer a wider display, the 44 mm option is also on sale for $219, down from $279, netting you the same $60 saving. This applies to the midnight black and starlight colorways.

Why the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) is a worthy smartwatch for many users

The Watch SE 2 (review) is cheaper than the standard model because Apple dropped some features from it. However, it remains a solid device that can complement a user's road to better health and a more active lifestyle.

For instance, it shares the same accurate and reliable biometric sensor as the pricier Watch Series models. This enables continuous heart rate tracking with irregular rhythm notifications and high/low alerts. There are also other useful tools, including sleep monitoring, respiratory rate, and menstrual cycle for women.

The Watch SE compass app is very comprehensive, including the Backtrack feature. / © NextPit

Moreover, the Watch SE 2 supports vital life-saving features of crash detection and fall detection, both are integrated with the emergency SOS. The watch is certified with 50-meter water resistance, meaning it can operate in sports activities involving modest to high-speed movement.

It also has a bright OLED Retina touch display, though it misses the always-on display mode from the other standard model. However, that's not a significant downgrade if you consider that you're getting a better battery life with this setup. And for the Watch SE 2, it is rated with an 18-hour battery life between charges. You want to squeeze out more battery juice by enabling the power-saving mode.

What do you think of the Apple Watch SE 2 at this price? Is it an investment you consider? Share with us your plans and let us know if you want to see more Apple deals.