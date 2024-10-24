Hot topics

Apple's Budget Watch SE 2 is Even Cheaper Today After a 24% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple Watch SE 2022 Cycle
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch SE 2, you don't need to wait for a wider tech sale to pick up one. Right now, Amazon has the budget Apple smartwatch in the 40 mm size and GPS variant back to its second-best price of $189. This slashes the wearable's normal price by a sizeable $60 (24 percent).

If you have a bigger wrist or perhaps prefer a wider display, the 44 mm option is also on sale for $219, down from $279, netting you the same $60 saving. This applies to the midnight black and starlight colorways.

Why the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) is a worthy smartwatch for many users

The Watch SE 2 (review) is cheaper than the standard model because Apple dropped some features from it. However, it remains a solid device that can complement a user's road to better health and a more active lifestyle.

For instance, it shares the same accurate and reliable biometric sensor as the pricier Watch Series models. This enables continuous heart rate tracking with irregular rhythm notifications and high/low alerts. There are also other useful tools, including sleep monitoring, respiratory rate, and menstrual cycle for women.

Apple Watch SE review
The Watch SE compass app is very comprehensive, including the Backtrack feature. / © NextPit

Moreover, the Watch SE 2 supports vital life-saving features of crash detection and fall detection, both are integrated with the emergency SOS. The watch is certified with 50-meter water resistance, meaning it can operate in sports activities involving modest to high-speed movement.

It also has a bright OLED Retina touch display, though it misses the always-on display mode from the other standard model. However, that's not a significant downgrade if you consider that you're getting a better battery life with this setup. And for the Watch SE 2, it is rated with an 18-hour battery life between charges. You want to squeeze out more battery juice by enabling the power-saving mode.

What do you think of the Apple Watch SE 2 at this price? Is it an investment you consider? Share with us your plans and let us know if you want to see more Apple deals.

Top Smartwatches of 2024:

  Best overall iOS Best for outdoors iPhone Best budget-friendly iOS Best value-for-money Best overall Android Best Android alternative Ultimate fitness tracking Best for runners Best battery life Best compact size
Product
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch SE (2022)
Amazfit Balance
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Garmin Forerunner 965
Withings ScanWatch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2
Image Apple Watch Series 9 Product Image Apple Watch Ultra 2 Product Image Apple Watch SE (2022) Product Image Amazfit Balance Product Image Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Product Image Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Product Image Garmin Forerunner 965 Product Image Withings ScanWatch 2 Product Image Google Pixel Watch 2 Product Image
Review
Review: Apple Watch Series 9
Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2
Review: Apple Watch SE (2022)
Review: Amazfit Balance
Review: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Review: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Review: Garmin Forerunner 965
Review: Withings ScanWatch 2
Review: Google Pixel Watch 2
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing