Power Up: Apple's Watch SE 2 is at Record Low Price of $219

If you're looking to power up your everyday wellbeing and workouts with an Apple Watch , today is a great timing to buy one. Amazon now has the affordable Watch SE 2 (2022) back to its lowest recorded price of $219. That's an equivalent to a 12 percent discount given on one of Apple's latest watches.

The sale applies to all GPS variants of the Apple Watch SE 2022 with the 44 mm case version dropping to $249 from the usual price of $279 or $30 off. Moreover, the three colorways for each size are offered, including the Midnight Black Watch SE 2022 that we reviewed.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch SE (2022) Apple's cheapest smartwatch is even getting cheaper on Amazon. Grab the Watch SE 2 at its best price today. To device database

Apple Watch SE 2 gets the core features of the more expensive Apple watches

The second generation Apple Watch SE 2 has the same core functionalities of the more expensive Watch Series 8. It lets you monitor irregular heart rate rhythm, automatically detect tracks and your workouts. What's more, it comes with the new lifesaving features such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection.

With its sleek and modern aluminum build, the Watch SE 2 is comfortable and easily worn on the wrist for all the time. We also like how exceedingly bright and legible the display, even in outdoor. As for waterproofing, it's certified for swimming and can withstand high level of water pressure for up to 50 meters.

The new Apple Watch SE compass app is very comprehensive. / © NextPit

The entry-level smartwatch has a similar 18-hour battery life rating as the Watch Series 8, although this can last for up to three days in light to modest use of connectivity. At the same time, new on the Watch SE 2 is a redesigned and updated compass app that is paired to the GPS function.

Among Apple's smartwatches, the Watch SE 2 rarely gets this kind of bargain. Hence, you might check out the deal while it's still up and running. Likewise, please let us know if you want to see more smartwatch offers like this.