Apple's iPad 10 is a Favorite Casual Tablet Now That It's $100 Off

The iPad 10 is currently the most affordable option from Apple's latest tablet lineup . If you've missed it getting at a cheap price from the spring sale, don't fret, as the slab is back to the record low price for $349 on Best Buy. Ultimately, this saves you $100 (22 percent) off in all colors of the iPad 10 in its base model.

The same $100 discount is offered for 256 GB, which quadruples your onboard storage, meaning you can buy this option for $499 from the usual price of $599.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022) Save $100 on the Apple iPad 10 (2022) from Best Buy. All colorways and configurations are on sale.

Why Apple's iPad 10 is one of the best tablets for casual users

The Apple iPad 10 (review) is a remarkable upgrade from its predecessor. Apple gave it with modern and more premium look in addition to the USB-C port. The bezels around the display have been reduced, as a result, the screen estate has increased to 10.9-inch. This panel keeps the Retina resolution and bright output along with support for Apple Pencil 1st gen for sketching and drawing.

It's the first Apple tablet to feature a repositioned selfie camera in the landscape orientation. This makes the tablet use more practical during video and conference calls. On the back side, the camera has been upgraded to 12 MP and adds crisper 4K video recording.

The Apple iPad 2022 is the first Apple tablet to feature a landscape selfie camera. Will Apple adopt it on the 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro? / © nextpit

Apple's iPad 10 runs on a snappy A14 Bionic SoC and is equipped with a bigger 4 GB RAM. The setup enables the tablet to run apps and games smoothly and more stable. Furthermore, the more efficient high-end chipset keeps the solid battery life from the device, which makes it a great machine for binge-watching series or browsing the web.

The deal has been running for a while, so you might want to secure the savings right away. Likewise, what would you use the iPad 10 for? Are you planning to buy it as an e-book reader? Let us discuss your answers in the comment section.