Apple has launched the new AirPods , but the AirPods Pro 2 might still be a better choice for most users, thanks to extra features and more premium build. The biggest issue with the earbuds is their premium price, but there is now an ongoing sale, making them a better buy. On Amazon and Best Buy, they have returned to $189 from $249.

This is not the best price for the refreshed Apple AirPods Pro 2, but it's still pretty close and just $10 above the new AirPods 4. Ultimately, this saves you $60 or 24 percent off the regular price of the headphones.

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods Pro 2 Save $60 on the refreshed Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and lossless audio from Amazon and Best Buy.

Why you should pick the Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 (review) provide a solid option to those looking for the best sound and features packed in a compact earbuds form. The company refreshed them last year, introducing an IP54 certification and USB-C port in the charging case and lossless audio when paired with the Vision Pro headset.

Besides those upgrades, the AirPods Pro 2 have topped the wireless earbuds chart in terms of audio quality and ANC capabilities. According to our headphones specialist Antoine, the headphones have accurate audio reproduction, resulting in a flat audio profile but overall punchier compared to the original AirPods Pro. Plus, the personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking performs admirably.

The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

We also liked the AirPods Pro 2 for their noise-canceling performance, with our colleague even calling it "the best" in the market in their price range. While the transparency mode is average, activating the ANC doesn't degrade the audio.

More than the audio experience, the AirPods Pro 2 come with intuitive touch controls and wear sensors. Apple is also adding a vital Hearing Aid feature to the earbuds via a future update, which is useful for those with hearing loss. The earbuds have 30 hours of total combined charge with the ANC enabled and that's more than average.

We want to know if you are your buying the AirPods Pro 2 now that they are almost on par in price with the AirPods 4. Let us know your answers below and if you want to see more Apple deals.