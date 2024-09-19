Hot topics

Save Money on Apple's Upgraded AirPods Pro 2 at 24% Off Today

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple AirPods Pro 2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple has launched the new AirPods, but the AirPods Pro 2 might still be a better choice for most users, thanks to extra features and more premium build. The biggest issue with the earbuds is their premium price, but there is now an ongoing sale, making them a better buy. On Amazon and Best Buy, they have returned to $189 from $249.

This is not the best price for the refreshed Apple AirPods Pro 2, but it's still pretty close and just $10 above the new AirPods 4. Ultimately, this saves you $60 or 24 percent off the regular price of the headphones.

Why you should pick the Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 (review) provide a solid option to those looking for the best sound and features packed in a compact earbuds form. The company refreshed them last year, introducing an IP54 certification and USB-C port in the charging case and lossless audio when paired with the Vision Pro headset.

Besides those upgrades, the AirPods Pro 2 have topped the wireless earbuds chart in terms of audio quality and ANC capabilities. According to our headphones specialist Antoine, the headphones have accurate audio reproduction, resulting in a flat audio profile but overall punchier compared to the original AirPods Pro. Plus, the personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking performs admirably.

You will find touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces on the AirPods Pro 2.
The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

We also liked the AirPods Pro 2 for their noise-canceling performance, with our colleague even calling it "the best" in the market in their price range. While the transparency mode is average, activating the ANC doesn't degrade the audio.

More than the audio experience, the AirPods Pro 2 come with intuitive touch controls and wear sensors. Apple is also adding a vital Hearing Aid feature to the earbuds via a future update, which is useful for those with hearing loss. The earbuds have 30 hours of total combined charge with the ANC enabled and that's more than average.

We want to know if you are your buying the AirPods Pro 2 now that they are almost on par in price with the AirPods 4. Let us know your answers below and if you want to see more Apple deals.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing