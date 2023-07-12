Best Prime Day TV Deal: Amazon's 4K Fire TV Gets 38% Off

The two-day long Prime Day kicked off yesterday, so if you haven't picked up anything yet to spruce up your living room, you might consider picking up the latest Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. It comes in three sizes ranging from 43-inches to 55-inches and sports a discount from $140 to $180 a pop. Here's why this is the perfect smart TV deal during this sale.

The cheapest entry of the trio is the 43-inch variant that retails at $229, saving you 38 percent. You can also keep it company with a 4-year protection plan for another $264. The middle of the trio is the 50-inch at $289, or $160 cheaper than its normal price at $449. Meanwhile, the 55-inch model gets the biggest discount worth $180, ultimately dropping to $339.

Affiliate offer Amazon Fire TV Series-4 2023 Amazon's 2023 Fire TV Series-4 with 4K UHD resolution is hugely discounted during the Prime Day sale.

Why is the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is popular

Amazon's 2023 Fire TV 4-Series was launched a couple of months ago, making the smart TV line pretty brand new compared to its competitors. This year, each size has been upgraded to 4K UHD resolution with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

There is also a wide list of ports offered to connect your TV with other devices and accessories, including multiple HDMI, cable antenna, and an optical audio interface. Additionally, you can connect to the internet through the Ethernet port that is available on top of Wi-Fi.

Amazon's Fire TV 4-Series comes with an upgraded Alexa Remote. / © Amazon

In addition to over-the-air channels and cable/satellite TV, you can also install other TV apps to stream live and free channels as well as play games. Plus, the TV remote control comes bundled with support for the Alexa voice assistant. Amazon has improved the TV to include smart home integration and new voice command skills as well.

If you're not a member of Amazon Prime, we have prepared a guide on which Prime plan you should pick. Amazon is even offering a trial program that you cancel anytime.