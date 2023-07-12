Hot topics

Best Prime Day TV Deal: Amazon's 4K Fire TV Gets 38% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
nextpit Prime Day 2023 amazon fire tv
© Amazon

The two-day long Prime Day kicked off yesterday, so if you haven't picked up anything yet to spruce up your living room, you might consider picking up the latest Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. It comes in three sizes ranging from 43-inches to 55-inches and sports a discount from $140 to $180 a pop. Here's why this is the perfect smart TV deal during this sale.

The cheapest entry of the trio is the 43-inch variant that retails at $229, saving you 38 percent. You can also keep it company with a 4-year protection plan for another $264. The middle of the trio is the 50-inch at $289, or $160 cheaper than its normal price at $449. Meanwhile, the 55-inch model gets the biggest discount worth $180, ultimately dropping to $339.

Why is the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is popular

Amazon's 2023 Fire TV 4-Series was launched a couple of months ago, making the smart TV line pretty brand new compared to its competitors. This year, each size has been upgraded to 4K UHD resolution with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

There is also a wide list of ports offered to connect your TV with other devices and accessories, including multiple HDMI, cable antenna, and an optical audio interface. Additionally, you can connect to the internet through the Ethernet port that is available on top of Wi-Fi.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series
Amazon's Fire TV 4-Series comes with an upgraded Alexa Remote. / © Amazon

In addition to over-the-air channels and cable/satellite TV, you can also install other TV apps to stream live and free channels as well as play games. Plus, the TV remote control comes bundled with support for the Alexa voice assistant. Amazon has improved the TV to include smart home integration and new voice command skills as well.

If you're not a member of Amazon Prime, we have prepared a guide on which Prime plan you should pick. Amazon is even offering a trial program that you cancel anytime.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Previous Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing