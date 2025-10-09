Amazing smartphones deals are still available even after Prime Day has wrapped up. This includes the OnePlus 13, which is still $150 off at Amazon. This means the base model with 256 GB of storage can be had for $749, down from $899, for a new record-low price. This configuration is only available in Midnight Ocean.

A similar price cut is offered on the 512 GB option, which now retails for $849 from its normal price of $999. However, with this model, you have the option of Obsidian Black or Arctic Dawn in addition to the blue color.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 13 Save $150 on the OnePlus 13 applicable on 256 GB and 512 GB configurations at Amazon.

Why We Recommend the OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 (review) is one of the more affordable flagship Android smartphones, and despite its lower price point, it packs premium, beefy specs that can match pricier rivals.

OnePlus' new flagship is a combination of old and new tricks. It has a design familiar to the OnePlus 12, but it is more refined and rugged. It is now rated at IP68, up from IP65 for dust and water resistance. It's also more manageable with one hand, thanks to its lighter and slimmer form.

While the 6.8-inch AMOLED display is the same size, it's still a top-class panel with a 1440 x 3168 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also reaches a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and is protected by tougher Ceramic Guard glass.

The OnePlus 13 features a more rugged build with IP68/IP69 rating and Ceramic Guard glass. / © nextpit

The rear camera setup is headlined by a 50 MP wide camera that outputs images that are natural and high in contrast, even in low-light scenes. The new 50 MP telephoto and 50 MP ultrawide snappers are also strong performers.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is the top-of-the-line chipset. The silicon offers approximately 30% better CPU and GPU performance while drawing less power. There should be no problem running demanding tasks like gaming with AAA titles and photo/video editing.

The flagship smartphone also packs a bigger 6,000 mAh battery, and paired with the more efficient chipset, you're getting up to two days of battery life. Charging is just as impressive, with up to 100-watt speeds refilling the device's entire battery from 0% in just under 40 minutes.

One thing to note with the OnePlus 13 is that it is supported with four years of software updates, which is not on par with Samsung or Google's Pixel phones. However, this is probably long enough for most users.

Are you considering the OnePlus 13 as your next flagship device? Let us know your plans in the comments.