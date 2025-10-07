If you're on the fence about a new Apple tablet and are particularly interested in a compact model, there are plenty to choose from during Amazon's 2-day Prime Day sale. One of the best deals is on the iPad Mini 7, which is now down to $379 from $499 for the base Wi-Fi model, saving you $120 (24%).

Currently, the offer is open to all and does not require an Amazon Prime Membership. All colorways of the tablet are also available: Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Gray. A similar $120 cut is available for the cellular model, listing it at $529, down from $649.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad mini 7 (2024) Apple's iPad Mini 7 is cheaper than ever for Prime Day, dropping to $379 at Amazon.

Why You Need the Apple iPad Mini 7

The 7th-generation iPad Mini (review) arrived on the scene in the fall of last year. Considered a modest refresh in Apple's compact tablet lineup, it features a familiar 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2266 × 1488 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Although it appears unchanged from the previous model, it addresses the "jelly scrolling" effect observed in the iPad Mini 6.

The device weighs 293 grams (0.65 lbs) with dimensions of 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm, meaning you can easily handle it with one hand, unlike larger tablets. It's solidly built, featuring an aluminum chassis and a faster USB-C port that offers higher maximum data throughput. The 12 MP FaceTime camera has an ultrawide lens so that more of the scene will fit during video conferences, while the back has a 12 MP camera that shoots 4K video.

The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation, but it is now compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © nextpit

Internally, the iPad Mini 7 is fitted with the A17 Pro chipset. It's the same chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but with one less GPU core (five instead of six). Regardless, the difference is hardly noticeable in real-world use. In fact, the new iPad mini offers a 30% faster CPU and a 25% better GPU than its predecessor, providing plenty of juice to power the tablet.

The new chip also enables the use of Apple Intelligence, which some other iPad models lack. Plus, it's more than capable of browsing the web, triaging emails, running games, and even photo editing. What we'd wish for, though, is improved battery life. However, with a rating of 10 hours of video playback, it can still comfortably last through a full day of use.

Are you looking to score a deal on your favorite iPad this Prime Day? What do you think of this offer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.