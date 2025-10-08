While Apple's 2025 MacBook Air was just launched in March, we're already seeing unbelievable discounts on it. This includes the current offer at Amazon during Prime Day, with the 15-inch model down to $979, which is its new record-low price at the retailer. Even better, you don't need a Prime Membership to score the savings.

The deal applies to the Blue colorway, while the other options, including Midnight Black and Silver, are listed at $999—only a $20 difference. Regardless, that's still a sizeable savings to be had.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air M4 15 The latest Apple M4 MacBook Air 15-inch model is down to its new record low price at $979 from $1,199.

Who is the Apple M4 MacBook Air For?

The M4 MacBook Air (review) arrived on the scene just this spring. It brings the same slim and lightweight chassis but with a speedier, more powerful chipset, along with other useful perks. More importantly, it launched at a price $100 cheaper than its predecessor, and when stacked with the current discount, it becomes a solid machine for casual users and students.

The headline change is the new M4 SoC. The chip offers a 10-core CPU, up from 8, and each core has a faster clock speed. The GPU has also received substantial enhancements and can be configured with up to 10 cores. The overall performance uplift from the M3 is significant, with a reported 25% increase in CPU and 30% in GPU performance. Furthermore, the M4 chip enables Apple Intelligence on the machine.

Apple's M4 MacBook Air features a new 12 MP webcam that supports Center Stage. / © nextpit

Besides the raw performance, the new chip allows the M4 MacBook Air to connect to two external monitors without closing the lid, an increase from one in the M3 version. And if you're the type of user who frequently makes video calls, the M4 MacBook Air gains an upgraded 12 MP FaceTime camera while adding support for Center Stage and Desk View.

Elsewhere, the M4 MacBook Air still lacks the OLED display found on the MacBook Pro, but its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina panel is already impressive with a 2,880 x 1,864 resolution, 1 billion colors, and P3 wide color gamut for vivid output. The display peaks at 500 nits, ensuring it stays legible even under the sun.

In terms of battery life, the M4 MacBook Air is phenomenal. Apple rates it for up to 18 hours, which translates to a couple of days or more with a modest to light workload. You can charge it via MagSafe, keeping the Thunderbolt ports free for other accessories and peripherals.

