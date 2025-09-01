Pixel 10 Pro Review: This Google Flagship Comes in Two Sizes

With the Pixel 10 Pro, Google presents its idea of a flagship smartphone for the year 2025 — and this device, once again, focuses on software expertise and AI integration. We have done a deep dive into the new flagship model in this review and clarified whether it is worth buying.

Google Pixel 10 Pro design and build quality Design and build quality Display 6.3-inch display

1,280 x 2,856 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate Dimensions and weight 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 millimeters

207 grams Water resistance and toughness IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 With its matte glass back and glossy polished frame, the Pixel 10 Pro features visual accents that clearly stand out from mainstream phones and make the device clearly recognizable as a Pixel phone. The chassis is visually reminiscent of stainless steel, but is made of polished aluminum. There are four color options to choose from: Obsidian (classic black), Moonstone (a restrained blue-grey), Porcelain (light silver-white), and Jade — a combination of a pastel green back and golden frame. The matte backs are fingerprint-resistant, while the glossy frame is less forgiving. In terms of material selection, Google could take its cue from Apple or Samsung and opt for a matte frame coating in the future. The Pixel 10 Pro in all colors. / © Timo Brauer / nextpit The overall build quality is excellent. The chassis features an IP68 rating, offering protection against dust and water. There is a fingerprint sensor under the display, which now relies on ultrasound technology. This unlocks the device reliably at lightning speed — and even does so with wet fingers. The audio components have also been revised: The new stereo speakers not only deliver more volume, but also noticeably improve bass with a more balanced sound. A unique technical feature is having Qi2 support, including integrated magnets — both with and without a protective cover. This makes Google the first major manufacturer to offer full compatibility with Apple's MagSafe ecosystem. The magnets are stable and enable the use of accessories such as magnetic power banks, wallets, or holders — a clear advantage for users who rely on modular expandability.

Google Pixel 10 Pro software Software Operating system Android 16 with customizations from Google

7 years of security updates

7 years of Android updates The operating system on Google's Pixel smartphones has long since ceased to be "pure Android". Instead, Google relies on a highly customized version with numerous exclusive functions that are not available on other devices. There are regular updates via the Pixel Drops. In addition, the Pixel smartphones always receive new Android versions first with zero waiting time. Google guarantees at least 7 years of update support from the device's launch date. With the Pixel 10 series, Google once again brings exclusive functions to the market — first and foremost, the all-new live translator. Although Samsung and Apple (soon) also offer similar features, the Pixel 10 Pro impressed in the review with its significantly superior implementation. The function is simple but revolutionary: the live translator can be activated during a call, translating the conversation locally on the device in real-time — without the need for an internet connection. You know what's particularly practical? Only one of the call participants needs to own a Pixel 10. The other can use any phone. What was impressive was the speed and natural feeling of the translation. While the other party is still conversing, the translation is superimposed over their own voice, with significantly less delay than the competition. Although the translation is not always perfect, it is the first time that a real conversation can be held with simultaneous AI translation. Android 16 on Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL. / © Timo Brauer / nextpit

Google Pixel 10 Pro performance Performance Processor Google Tensor G5 Memory 16 GB RAM

128 / 256 / 512 / 1,024 GB memory

No memory expansion slots Connectivity 5G, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, satellite, UWB The Google Pixel 10 Pro (XL) is powered by the company's own Tensor G5 processor. In terms of CPU and GPU performance, the Tensor G5 is significantly behind the competition, such as Snapdragon, MediaTek, and others. In some cases, the Tensor G5 offers only approximately half the theoretical performance. Nevertheless, the everyday picture is different: the user interface responded smoothly, app launches were instantaneous, and multitasking was also stable. For most users, the lower raw performance should, therefore, hardly matter. However, it should be noted that the Pixel 10 Pro offers a lower performance ceiling for demanding scenarios — such as intensive image editing or mobile games with high graphics requirements. In addition, previous Pixel generations have shown that performance can drop noticeably after two to three years. Where the Tensor G5 clearly performed, however, was in the area of artificial intelligence. The chip was able to run complex AI models directly on the device — and in some cases, even without a cloud connection. This enables a range of innovative software functions, such as image processing, voice processing, and assistance services. Galaxy S25 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Elite) Google Pixel 10 Pro

(Tensor G5) Xiaomi 14T Pro

(Dimensity 9300) AnTuTu 2,341,216 2,695,676 2,013,101 3DMark Wild Life Extreme

Stability: 46.6 % Best run: 6,986

Worst run: 3,253

Stability: 46.6% Geekbench 6 Single-core score: 3,187

Google Pixel 10 Pro camera The camera is traditionally one of the greatest strengths of the Pixel series — and the Pixel 10 Pro is no exception. The photos captured are impressive with high sharpness and the characteristic "Pixel look": realistic colors, strong contrast, and an image aesthetic that clearly sets it apart from other manufacturers. The device consistently delivered good results, especially in difficult lighting conditions. The technical strength of the image processing is evident in night shots: the Pixel 10 Pro brought out significantly more details from dark scenes than the human eye can perceive. Although this was impressive, the results were not always realistic. The excellent coordination between the three rear lenses should be positively emphasized. Color temperature, brightness, and contrast remain consistent — regardless of whether photos were taken with the main camera, the ultra wide-angle, or the 5x zoom. This ensures a homogeneous image during continuous shooting and when switching between focal lengths. Main camera: 50 MP (f/1.7) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Telephoto camera: 48 MP with 5x zoom (f/2.8) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Ultra wide-angle camera: 48 MP (f/1.7) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Main camera: 50 MP (f/1.7) © Timo Brauer / nextpit 100x AI zoom © Timo Brauer / nextpit Telephoto camera: 48 MP with 5x zoom (f/2.8) © Timo Brauer / nextpit 100x AI zoom © Timo Brauer / nextpit Telephoto camera: 48 MP with 5x zoom (f/2.8) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Main camera: 50 MP (f/1.7) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Ultra wide-angle camera: 48 MP (f/1.7) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Telephoto camera: 48 MP with 5x zoom (f/2.8) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Telephoto camera: 48 MP with 5x zoom (f/2.8) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Main camera: 50 MP (f/1.7) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Main camera: 50 MP (f/1.7) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Ultra wide-angle camera: 48 MP (f/1.7) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Telephoto camera: 48 MP with 5x zoom (f/2.8) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Main camera: 50 MP (f/1.7) © Timo Brauer / nextpit Camera specifications at a glance Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.7, with optical image stabilization

Telephoto camera: 48 MP, f/2.8, 5x optical zoom, OIS

Ultra wide-angle: 48 MP, f/1.7

Front camera: 42 MP, f/2.2

Google Pixel 10 Pro battery Battery (Pixel 10 Pro) Battery (Pixel 10 Pro XL) Battery capacity 4,870 mAh 5,200 mAh Charging speed (via cable) 30 W 45 W Charging speed (wireless) 15 W 25 W The battery life of both Pixel 10 models proved surprising in the review: Despite the different battery sizes — 4,870 mAh in the Pixel 10 Pro and 5,200 mAh in the XL model — battery life was almost identical in everyday use. The reason for this is the XL model's larger display, which explains the additional energy requirement. So anyone hoping for longer runtimes will be disappointed – both models delivered solid, but not outstanding endurance. When charging, the XL model allows itself a few more watts to compensate for the larger battery. A complete charging process takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes for both models. However, fast charging is a different story — here, Google lags behind the competition from China. However, it does support wireless charging via the Qi2 standard, including magnets! Less pleasant is a known problem that also affects the Pixel 10 Pro: the software reduces the battery performance after just 200 charging cycles — a value that is reached after around a year of daily use. After that, you can expect the battery life to drop noticeably. As a comparison, Apple only reduces the battery capacity when it falls below 80 percent. This is usually only the case after 3 to 4 years. The function can also be deactivated on iPhones. Google, on the other hand, does not offer this option. This means that users may have to come to terms with significantly reduced battery performance after a short time.

Final verdict The Pixel 10 Pro (XL) presented itself as a successful evolution of its predecessor. Google is sticking to its guns and, once again, is focused on powerful software features that remain exclusive to Pixel devices. The live translator and the new camera coach are just two examples of new, exclusive software features that complement the existing functions. The hardware proved to be impressive as well, with high-quality workmanship, a bright and razor-sharp display, and speakers that delivered impressive audio. The software scored points with fast updates and a tidy look — only the limited options for personalization might be missed by some users. The camera was also first-class as usual and delivered realistic images via the typical "Pixel look". One fly in the ointment is the long-term durability. Earlier Pixel models were notable for performance problems after one to two years, and the premature throttling of the battery after approximately 200 charging cycles also raises eyebrows. Although none of this was evident in the review, the concern remains.