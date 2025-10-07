Prime Day is a great time to finally pick up some of your favorite Apple headphones . Among those included in the sale are the latest AirPods 4 with ANC. Prime members can snag the pair of wireless earbuds for $119, a $60 discount (34%) from the usual $179 price. That's a record-low price for the AirPods 4 with ANC and a rare reduction.

However, if you don't require ANC capabilities, the standard AirPods 4 are also available at their best price of $89, down from $129, which is a $40 discount. This deal is open to everyone, so even those without an Amazon Prime membership can take advantage.

Why We Were Impressed with the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC

Apple's AirPods 4 (review) are a long-overdue successor to the AirPods 3. They arrived in September of last year, bringing a complete overhaul. This makes them a commendable upgrade, especially if you're coming from an older version.

The AirPods 4 retain the semi-open format with the classic stem design, but Apple made them lighter and sleeker while improving overall comfort and fit. The buds themselves are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance, offering better protection from splashes and rain. Additionally, the added support for head gestures is a big improvement in user controls.

Apple's AirPods 4 are sturdier with IP57 dust and water resistance on the buds and case. / © nextpit

When it comes to audio, the AirPods 4 are equipped with the H2 chipset. This enables deeper bass and a much clearer output, though you may need to tweak the equalizer to achieve a notable difference, according to Benjamin, who reviewed them. The added ANC performs well in blocking conversations, though some sudden noises are not easily filtered due to the semi-open design. Overall, however, the ANC is effective for most situations.

One drawback to note is that the AirPods 4 still rely on the AAC and SBC codecs with no high-res support, but this is also true for the pricier AirPods Pro 3.

As for battery life, the upgraded internals have resulted in a slightly shorter runtime, but it still averages a respectable 6 hours with ANC on for the buds, and up to 24 hours total with the charging case.

Would you consider the AirPods 4 with ANC or the model without? Tell us your choice in the comments.