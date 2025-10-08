While Google's new Pixel 10 smartphones just hit the shelves last month, they’re already part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The standout deal is the Pixel 10 Pro, currently listed at $799, which is a massive $200 off its usual $999 price.

The discount applies to the base model with 128 GB of storage, but the larger 256 GB variant is also marked down. Except for the Obsidian colorway, which dropped to $874, the rest are available for $899 (down from $1,099).

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 10 Pro Save up to $225 when you buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro at Amazon for Prime Day.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Google Pixel 10 Pro

If you haven’t upgraded your clunky or dated smartphone yet, or you’re planning to get your first flagship Android device, the Pixel 10 Pro (review) at this price is a compelling option.

The Pixel 10 Pro is a refinement of the Pixel 9 Pro and a bigger leap from earlier generations. It retains the iconic Pixel design but introduces a larger elliptical camera island on the back, flat panels, and aluminum sides. Beneath the rear panel is a new Pixel Snap magnetic charging profile that helps the device stay securely attached to wireless charging accessories.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL have brighter OLED displays. / © Timo Brauer / nextpit

It also features a brighter 6.3-inch OLED display with a 1–120 Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It’s slightly heavier than its predecessor, but it maintains the same 8.5 mm thin profile and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The biggest changes are under the hood. The Pixel 10 Pro is powered by the upgraded Tensor G5 SoC, which delivers a 30 percent faster CPU, improved GPU capabilities, and greater efficiency. That means shorter app loading times, smoother gameplay, and consistently fast performance for years to come.

While the camera hardware remains mostly unchanged, the Pixel 10 Pro offers faster and more refined image processing. Expect sharp, color-rich photos and videos. It also introduces Bluetooth 6.0, a larger battery, and faster wired charging.

What features of the Pixel 10 Pro matter most to you? Are you upgrading during the Prime Day sale? Let us know in the comments.