Amazon's Prime Day is a perfect opportunity to grab some of your favorite wireless headphones . So, if you are particularly on the fence about Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2, now is the best time to act as the event enters its final day. Currently, the flagship earbuds are available for a record-low $169, down from $229, with the exception of the Peony Pink color, which is listed for an even lower price of $160.

That offer on the pink model saves you $69 (30%), the biggest cut we've seen yet. You can pick them up in other finishes like Porcelain, Hazel, and Moonstone.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Save $69 (30%) when you buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at Amazon for this Prime Day.

Why You Should Buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 (review) were introduced last year, and they're not just a modest refresh of the original Pixel Buds Pro. In fact, Google completely overhauled their build, with the new earbuds being more compact and lighter for better comfort. Despite the smaller volume, they offer a more secure fit in the ears and come with an IP54 resistance rating, while the charging case is rated at IPX4. Speaking of the case, it also now includes a built-in speaker.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be charged wirelessly or through the power share in select smartphones. / © nextpit

When it comes to sound, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are fitted with the Tensor A1 chipset, making them the first buds in Google's lineup to feature it. While the 11 mm custom drivers are unchanged, my colleague Benjamin praised the "clearer and fuller" sound he experienced with the earbuds. The new chip is also what enables Gemini and other AI functionalities on the buds.

Those who rely on noise cancellation will be glad to know that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are more effective at blocking outside noises. Google says the ANC in the new earbuds is twice as effective as the first generation's. But if you want to let ambient sound in, there's a transparency mode. With a recent update, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 received the LC3 codec, support for the newer Bluetooth 5.4 standard, and expanded LE Audio compatibility.

Elsewhere, the battery life in the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is up from 7 to 8 hours with ANC on, and the case brings the total to 30 hours. This is impressive, considering the buds are smaller than before. The case also supports Qi wireless charging.

Are you impressed with the Pixel Buds Pro 2? What are your plans this Prime Day? Let us know in the comments.