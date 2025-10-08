If you're in the market for a new pair of Bluetooth headphones , now might be the perfect time to dive in. Apple's Beats headphones are currently on sale at Amazon for the two-day Prime Day event. One of the standout picks is the Beats Studio Pro, now back at its all-time low of $169, slashing the usual price by $180 (51%). But keep in mind, the offer is available to everyone, even without a Prime membership.

All standard colorways are marked down during the sale, including Matte White, Black, Navy Blue, and Deep Brown. You can also choose Dune or Sand Gray.

Why buy the Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro are a solid upgrade from the company’s previous over-ear headphones. They bring notable improvements across design and sound, and with the current discount, they’re even easier to recommend. Better yet, they work seamlessly with both iOS (iPhone and iPad) and Android devices for expanded compatibility.

At 260 grams, the headphones are lightweight and feature ultra-plush cushions with a leather finish and a well-padded headband. Metal sliders offer generous adjustment for a more comfortable fit.

The Beats Studio Pro (2023) feature lossless audio via USB and ultra-plush new ear cushions. / © Beats

Apple also revamped the internals for improved acoustics, adding enhanced custom 40 mm drivers. The setup delivers significantly reduced distortion across a wider frequency range and higher volume levels, while the overall audio is more powerful and balanced. They support spatial audio for immersive listening and offer lossless playback via wired connection.

Noise cancellation is impressive, combining active noise canceling (ANC) with passive isolation for effective sound blocking and clearer calls. A transparency mode lets you stay aware of your surroundings, and the conversation profile boosts clarity for voice calls.

When paired with an iPhone, you get Siri support, one-touch pairing, and over-the-air updates. On Android, you’ll find Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, and Find My Device integration. Battery life is above average, offering up to 40 hours with ANC off or 24 hours with ANC on.

Do you prefer over-ear headphones to earbuds? Are you considering the Beats Studio Pro at their current price? We’d love to hear your thoughts.