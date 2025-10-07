The Prime Day sale is always one of the best ways to score amazing deals on Google's devices. Right now, the latest Pixel 9a is part of the two-day sale, with the device falling to a new record-low of $349. This means its usual $499 price is slashed by $150 (30%).

The deal applies to the base model with 128 GB of storage in four colorways: Peony Pink, Porcelain, Iris, and Obsidian Black. A similar saving is offered on the 256 GB model, with the device marked down to $449 from $599.

Why Buy the Google Pixel 9a?

Google's Pixel 9a (review) features a radical design compared to the Pixel 8a. It ditches the iconic camera module in favor of a flat and cleaner back panel. However, it keeps the same semi-compact form factor, which is ideal for those who don't want the bulkiness of overly large phones. It's also lighter while still packing IP68 dust and water resistance and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Its 6.3-inch OLED display boasts higher brightness, peaking at 2,700 nits. Plus, it has a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution. Google has tweaked its camera array; the primary rear sensor features 48 MP, supported by a 13 MP ultrawide. My colleague Rubens praised its daylight shots for their high level of detail preservation and color accuracy. The night shots are not as impressive, but they are decent for this price.

Google Pixel 9a Smartphone on a Blue Table / © nextpit

Its 13 MP selfie camera is unchanged, but you can expect better overall quality thanks to the new chipset and newer operating system. Similar to the main camera, the selfie shooter records 4K video, though only at 30 fps.

Google is also giving it the AI treatment, with new features like "Add Me" for taking group shots or selfies and "Pixel Studio" for generating stickers and memes from text prompts. Part of this is due to the new Tensor G4 chipset, which offers a faster CPU and more powerful graphics. The Pixel 9a feels stable and fast during everyday tasks, including playing AAA titles.

While it's a handy Pixel device, it is equipped with the largest battery capacity among the Pixel 9 series. It packs a 5,100 mAh battery, which is a big jump from the Pixel 8a's 4,492 mAh. It supports fast 23-watt charging and decent 7.5-watt wireless charging.

At its current price, the Pixel 9a is a better mid-range purchase than many alternatives. Are you considering getting one this Prime Day? Tell us in the comments.