If you’ve put off getting Apple’s iPad during Prime Day, now might be the perfect time to take the plunge. The latest iPad 11 is available on Amazon and Best Buy at a record-low price. You can pick it up for $279, which is $70 off (20%) from the usual $349 price. Even better, you don’t need any exclusive membership to take advantage of the deal.

Both retailers list the non-cellular base model with 128 GB of storage, available in Yellow, Pink, Blue, and Silver. If you opt for the 256 GB variant, it’s also discounted by $70, bringing the price down to $379.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 11 (2025)

Why We Recommend the Apple iPad 11

The iPad 11th generation is more of an iterative refresh than a full upgrade from the 2022 Pad 10 (review). However, its modern design and fast-performing processor offer futureproofing for years to come. More importantly, it sits in the budget category, striking the right balance for most types of users.

It carries the sleek metal chassis of the 10th gen iPad launched in 2022, with dimensions of 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches and a weight of just about 1 lb. for the Wi-Fi model. It retains the modest bezel around the display, which feels more noticeable compared to newer rivals. However, it now features a landscape selfie camera for a more natural angle during video calls.

The iPad 11 (2025) has the same landscape FaceTime camera as the iPad 10. / © nextpit

There’s a familiar 12 MP rear camera that shoots 4K video. It’s more than decent for documentation and casual shots. Apple also improved the USB-C port, which now supports up to 40 watts of wired charging. This complements the slightly larger battery capacity of the iPad.

The main upgrade is the A16 Bionic chipset. It features a 6-core CPU with a higher clock speed and a 5-core GPU, adding one more core compared to the A14 Bionic in the previous iPad. RAM has also increased to 6 GB, up from 4 GB. This setup gives you plenty of power for most tasks, with no issues opening multiple documents, triaging emails, or running several Safari tabs.

The biggest downside is that the iPad 11 still lacks Apple Intelligence features. However, this may not be a dealbreaker for most users, especially those who rely on third-party chatbots for image generation and other AI tasks.

Do you think the iPad 11 is worth its current price? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.