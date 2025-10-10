Although Prime Day is in the rearview mirror, fantastic Apple deals are still hanging around. Right now, you can still snag the Apple M4 Mac Mini for its lowest price yet. The tiny desktop computer is on sale for $499, down from $599, for a $100 (17%) discount. This is applicable to the base model with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

If you want to future-proof your device since the Mac Mini's storage is not upgradable, the 16 GB / 512 GB configuration is also on sale for $689 from $799, slashing $110 (14%) off its price. Both deals bring the M4 Mac Mini to its record-low prices.

Who Needs the Apple M4 Mac Mini?

We recommend the M4 Mac Mini (Pro review) for both demanding and casual users who don't want to spend close to a grand on a MacBook or those who already have a bulky and clunky PC setup but want to save space.

The M4 Mac Mini is a complete upgrade over the M2 Mac Mini that it succeeds. Its chassis is lighter and more compact, measuring only 5 x 5 inches, which is comparable to the size of an Apple TV. Its form factor makes it easy to place anywhere on your desk, though mounting it underneath is an efficient option since the vents and power button face downward.

Apple's M4 Mac Mini features repositioned ports but add more for the Pro model. / © nextpit

Apple has repositioned some ports, with two USB-C Thunderbolt ports now on the front for easier access when you need to connect peripherals. The rear houses additional USB-C, HDMI, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and Ethernet ports.

The M4 chip is another major change in the new Mac Mini. The silicon is configured with a 10-core CPU (up from 8) and a 10-core GPU. There's also a faster NPU for accelerating AI tasks and higher memory bandwidth. In terms of raw performance, the CPU is up to 30 percent faster, while the GPU is 25% better than before.

The setup is more than fast enough for typical workloads like browsing, managing documents, and editing photos or videos. It can even support playing AAA games. This makes the device future-proof and stable even after years of use. The power efficiency also shines, with the Mac Mini using less power despite being faster and more capable.

Would you consider the M4 Mac Mini as your next desktop computer? Do you think it's worth it at this price? We want to hear your thoughts.