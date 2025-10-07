If you're looking to pick up your first portable power station , Amazon's Prime Day offers some of the best-selling models, including one from Anker. Currently, the Solix C1000 has plunged to a fresh all-time low of $399, which is $400 (50%) cheaper than its usual price of $799. This beats the previous low by $30.

A solar generator option for the Solix C1000 with a 200 W panel is available for $649 from $1,299.

Why Buy the Anker Solix C1000 Power Station

We have to admit that the Solix C1000 is one of our favorite 1 kWh power stations. It has a modern design and is lighter and more compact compared to other 1 kWh alternatives. It tips the scales at 28 lbs. and features two side handles for easy transportation. You also shouldn't worry about bumping the station itself, thanks to its drop-proof design.

In terms of ports, it has six AC sockets on the front, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car socket. Another nifty feature is a large, wide LED light bar that can be used for nighttime gatherings or as a camping light.

Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts. / © Anker

With a 1,800-watt power rating (2,400 watts peak), the Solix C1000 can power most high-draw appliances, such as a kettle, electric grill, and coffee maker. Its 1,054 Wh capacity is large enough to run a projector or a Starlink satellite for almost a day. You can also double the capacity using Anker's expansion battery for more juice. More importantly, the Solix C1000 utilizes LFP cells, which retain much of their battery health even after 3,000 cycles.

The Solix C1000 has the advantage of fast charging, refilling from 0 to 100% in just under an hour. Meanwhile, with a solar panel, you can charge it in about 1.8 hours using a 600-watt solar input. Like other Anker power stations, you can manage the Solix C1000 remotely via a mobile app. The app allows you to customize AC charging speeds, receive alerts, and check the charge level.

