A wide range of Android tablets are part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale. This includes the Pixel Tablet, which is now back to its record-low price of $249, slashing its regular price of $399 by $150 (38 percent). The last time we saw this price was back in August.

The deal applies to the standalone tablet without the charging speaker dock. It comes with 128 GB of storage and is available in Porcelain. You can step up to the 256 GB option with an even bigger discount of $190, bringing the price down to $309 from $499. Color options for this variant include Porcelain and Hazel.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Tablet Google's Pixel Table falls to its record-low $249 at Amazon's Prime Day, saving you $150 (38%).

Why You Should Buy the Google Pixel Tablet

Although the Pixel Tablet (review) has been on the market for over two years, it remains an efficient and capable device for many users. We praised its solid design and rich software support, which make it one of the best mid-range tablets available. And with the added savings, it becomes even more worthwhile.

Google’s Pixel Tablet features a sharp and vivid 11-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1600 x 2560, housed in a boxier form factor. This makes it ideal for media consumption, including streaming, web browsing, and e-book reading. Visual artists can also pair it with an active stylus for writing and sketching.

The fingerprint sensor is reliable and can be used for authorizing purchases and verifying your identity on various apps and services. / © nextpit

The tablet is built on a metal chassis, making it sleek and lightweight. It measures 8.1 mm thick and weighs 493 grams. Rounded corners, tapered edges, and a matte finish add comfort during use. For added flexibility and productivity, you can pair it with the charging speaker dock (sold separately) to transform it into a smart display and benefit from a stronger speaker system.

Internally, the Pixel Tablet is a capable workhorse, powered by the Tensor G2 chipset with an octa-core processor. It includes 8 GB of RAM, which is more than enough to handle multiple tabs or split-screen multitasking without stuttering. For a tablet, its 8 MP cameras deliver surprisingly detailed and color-rich photos and videos.

The Pixel Tablet is equipped with a 7020 mAh battery, which lasted up to 20 hours in our testing. With mixed usage, it easily provides a full day of runtime. While it won’t receive extended software support, it is slated to be updated to Android 17 and will receive security patches through 2028.

Are you picking up the Pixel Tablet today? Are you considering pairing it with the charging speaker dock? Let us know your plans.