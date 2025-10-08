Robot vacuum and mop cleaners are heaven-sent. They’re smart, capable machines that keep your floors shiny and eliminate pet hair with minimal effort. And right now, many of our favorite robovacs are on sale for Amazon Prime Day—including the new Roborock Qrevo QV 35A, which has dropped to $399 from $649.

Prime members can snag this robot for $250 off (38%), matching its lowest price of the year. But keep in mind the 2-day event is ending today, but there's still enough time to decide.

Why you might want the Roborock Qrevo QV 35A

The Qrevo QV 35A is one of Roborock’s latest self-washing robot cleaners, launched earlier this year. It sits between flagship and mid-tier in the company’s dirt-busting lineup—but it’s quickly becoming a bestseller thanks to its all-in-one docking station and powerful cleaning capabilities.

Roborock’s QV 35A features an 8,000 Pa suction rating, which is impressive for its price range. Paired with an anti-tangle roller and brush, it effectively picks up large debris, ranging from pet food to dust between parquet tiles. It even includes carpet detection, automatically boosting suction when on rugs or carpeted surfaces without wetting them.

Roborock's Qrevo QV 35A features LiDAR navigation with object detection. / © Roborock

For mopping, it uses fast-spinning dual mop pads to scrub away stains and leftover grime. The docking station handles self-cleaning, including air drying to keep the pads bacteria- and odor-free. You also get auto water refilling and auto dust emptying for a truly hands-free experience.

Navigation is handled by LiDAR, enabling precise room scanning and 3D map creation. It also supports reactive obstacle avoidance, identifying and dodging objects in real time. Through the Roborock app, you can manage cleaning routines, set no-go zones, and even configure multi-level cleaning.

This deal likely ends with Prime Day, so act fast if you want to lock in the savings. Let us know your plans in the comments.