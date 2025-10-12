If you haven’t picked up a portable power station or solar generator during Prime Day, don’t worry. There are great deals available right now. One standout is EcoFlow’s best-selling Delta 3, which has dropped to its second-best price at $519, down from $699.

For flexible charging, the solar generator bundle offers an even steeper discount. The set, which includes a 160-watt solar panel, is currently listed at $749, down from $1,249, a massive $500 cut at 40 percent off. That’s even lower than the lightning deals we saw earlier.

Affiliate offer EcoFlow Delta 3 Save up to $500 on the Ecoflow Delta 3 portable power station at Amazon.

Why Buy the EcoFlow Delta 3 Power Station

The EcoFlow Delta 3 is considered one of the top picks in the 1 kWh category. It’s ideal for households that go camping, take outdoor trips, or want a reliable emergency power supply at home. Released in June this year, this discount is a pleasant surprise, especially for the solar bundle.

While it’s not as compact as some other power stations, its build feels tougher. The design is sleek and modern, with a large LCD display, angled handles, and a clean finish. Rugged features include drop testing, fire resistance, and IP65 dust and water protection, making it reliable even in harsh outdoor conditions.

EcoFlow’s Delta 3 portable power station charges fully in just 56 minutes from 0 to 100% via mains power. / © Ecoflow

EcoFlow’s Delta 3 also stands out for its interface. It offers six AC sockets on the front, plus fast-charging USB-C and USB-A ports. There’s also a wireless charging pad and a DC car socket on the back. In total, the Delta 3 can power up to 13 devices at once.

Powering those devices is no problem. The Delta 3 delivers 1,800 watts of output, with peak performance reaching 2,600 watts. That’s enough to support 99 percent of high-powered home appliances, including electric kettles, hair dryers, and standalone air conditioning units. Its 1,024 Wh capacity can be expanded up to five times for even greater storage and longer runtime.

When it comes to recharging, the Delta 3 impressively refills from zero to full in under one hour. With solar panels, it can recharge in as little as two hours depending on panel wattage. Alternatively, you can charge it from your RV while on the road.

Would you consider the EcoFlow Delta 3 as a power station for your home or RV? We’d love to hear your plans.