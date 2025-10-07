If the price was a major hurdle for you when considering the Samsung Galaxy S25, now might be the time to revisit that decision. The flagship smartphone has just dropped to a new record low of $599 on Amazon for Prime Day. That means you save $200, or 25 percent off the regular price.

The deal applies to the unlocked base model with 128 GB of storage. If you want to double the memory, the 256 GB version is listed at $659, which is just $60 more, with the same discount applied.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 is cheapest at Amazon during the Prime Day sale.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25

The Galaxy S25 is the smallest option in Samsung’s 2025 flagship smartphone lineup, but that doesn’t mean the company cut corners. It simply offers better handling in a more compact form. In fact, it’s slightly thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 2,600 nits of brightness—more than enough for clear visibility even under direct sunlight. Like the pricier S25 models, it includes Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IP68 dust and water resistance.

The camera setup is familiar, with a 50 MP main sensor, a 10 MP ultrawide, and a 10 MP telephoto. While these specs are unchanged from the previous generation, improved image signal processing and software optimizations deliver better results. It also supports 8K video recording, which many flagship alternatives still lack.

The main cosmetic difference in the S25+ (compared to the S24+) are the rings around the cameras. / © nextpit

The biggest upgrade is the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, offering a significantly more powerful CPU and GPU. There’s plenty of performance for everyday use and demanding tasks like AI processing and gaming. Samsung backs this with seven years of software updates, keeping the device supported through 2032.

Despite the faster processor, the S25 is more efficient, resulting in longer battery life. It also supports fast charging, with 50 percent of the battery refilled in just 30 minutes.

At this price, the Galaxy S25 stands out as one of the most affordable flagship phones available. It’s even a better option than many mid-range models in the same price category. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments.