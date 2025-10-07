If you're like me and prefer waiting for a new smartwatch model to drop so the previous generation gets a markdown, then Prime Day is one of the best times to make that plan pay off. Right now, Samsung’s Galaxy Watches are part of the sale, with the Galaxy Watch 7 likely stealing the spotlight. The 40mm GPS variant is down to $149, a solid drop from its regular price of $249.

That’s a $100 or 40% discount, which is a sizeable reduction. And if you consider the original launch price of the Galaxy Watch 7, you’re actually saving $150. It’s available in either Green or Cream color options.

Why Pick the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 (review) remains a capable Android-based smartwatch, especially for those already in the Galaxy ecosystem. You can pair it with non-Samsung phones, but you’ll lose access to some exclusive Galaxy features.

It shares core functions with the newer Watch 8, making it just as reliable for most users. The 1.3-inch AMOLED display isn’t quite as bright as the latest model, but it still hits an impressive 2,000 nits. The build is rugged too, thanks to its Armor Aluminum 2 chassis, along with MIL-STD-810H certification, 5 ATM waterproofing, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

The BioActive sensor uses light signals to record various metrics. And it's more accurate than before! / © nextpit

Under the hood, it’s powered by the Exynos W1000 processor, which is the same chip found in the Watch 8. Performance is smooth and stable, and it supports advanced health tracking features like blood pressure and ECG. It’s also slated to receive the Wear OS 6 update, which will unlock new features like the antioxidant index.

Battery life is rated up to 35 hours, just a few hours short of what you’d get from the pricier model. With power-saving mode, you can nearly double that runtime. Even so, charging speed in both smartwatches is on the same level at 10 watts.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is still a solid choice for most users—and it won’t burn your wallet. Would you pick this over the Watch 8? Let us know in the comments.