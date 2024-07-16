On Amazon Prime Day, it's only logical that the shipping giant also offers its own devices at a huge discount. This also applies to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which you can get cheaper than ever before. Our deal check reveals whether the offer is worth it.

The company's own devices are undoubtedly among the most popular offers on Prime Day. The Blink and Ring sub-brands are already offering really exciting deals. But the Fire TV series* is also currently available at a significantly lower price. In line with this, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also cheaper than ever before and currently costs just 37.99 euros.

The best streaming stick from Amazon yet?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max allows you to stream in 4K. It is also compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10(+), and HLG. However, it is important that your smart TV also supports these. Compared to the normal 4K version of the stick, you get an improved version of the Amazon remote control, a processor with 16 GB of storage instead of 8 GB, and access to Wi-Fi 6E's faster wireless connections. Otherwise, the devices are very similar.

You have picture-in-picture and access to countless apps. These now include the Xbox app, which allows you to use Game Pass directly via your Fire TV Stick. The streaming stick on offer here also uses the new Fire TV Ambient TV, which allows you to display over 2,000 works of art directly on your TV.

Is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offer on Prime Day worth it?

The recommended retail price for the stick is $59.99. And the current deal is on par with the best historical price we found.

Accordingly, the offer is really exciting if you stream with the Fire TV Stick anyway. If you want to upgrade, you shouldn't miss out on this offer. Even if you want to switch from another provider, it's definitely worth taking a look at the deal.

