One of the Best Open World Action Games is Now Cheaper than Ever

It’s that time of year again, Steam’s legendary Summer Sale is here! Gamers around the world can look forward to massive discounts on thousands of titles across every genre. Whether you’ve been eyeing a recent AAA release or want to fill out your indie collection, the Summer Sale is the perfect chance to grab games at unbeatable prices. Running from June 27 through July 11, the Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity to score great games without the hefty price tag.

Ghost of Tsushima

Today, I'm excited to introduce you to Ghost of Tsushima. The release of Assassin's Creed: Shadows has come and gone, but for many, the game has left them wanting more. In contrast, Ghost of Tsushima has already proven itself as one of the best games of the past few years, and since early 2024, it’s finally available on PC.

Ghost of Tsushima transports you to late 13th-century Japan. The Mongol Empire, sweeping across the known world with a trail of destruction, now stands at Japan’s doorstep. Tsushima, a small island, serves as the final line of defense between Japan and the Mongol invaders. As the first Mongol assault threatens to overwhelm the island, one warrior refuses to give up: Jin Sakai.

Jin is one of the last surviving samurai of his clan, determined to protect his homeland and its people, no matter the cost. To free Tsushima, he must set aside ancient traditions and forge a new path of his own. As the player, you’ll chart your own course through a breathtaking open world, embracing new skills and strategies to save the island from annihilation.

Ghost of Tsushima takes you on an emotional journey through a period in time when honor still mattered. The game's world is as beautiful as it is brutal, which means it is not recommended for anyone under the age of 18.

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best games of all time. / © Steam

Save 33% During the Summer Sale

During the Steam Summer Sale, the game is available for 33 percent off its normal price of $60. This means that until July 11th, you can get the game for just $40 and save enough money to buy another game altogether. You could, for example, pick up the incredible Resident Evil 4 at 50 percent off for just $20.

