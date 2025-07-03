Danger to Life: VW Recalls Thousands of Cars Over Serious Issue

Normally, vehicle recalls tend to be harmless — a window regulator gets jammed or an ill-fitting screw causes an irritating rattling noise. However, what Volkswagen is facing now is an entirely different ball game. Affecting several models, it can be so dangerous that even your life might be at stake.

Airbag problems at VW — this is a really serious matter!

VW is currently recalling several models because of a problem with the front passenger airbag. Unfortunately, this is not a minor defect: in certain situations, the airbag can fail, with potentially fatal consequences. VW therefore advised the following: Please do not ferry any more passengers in the front passenger seat until the issue has been resolved.

Not only is the Passat affected, but the Taigo and Polo models with combustion engines are also affected. This nightmare scenario does not stop there, as a few electric car models also suffer from the same defect: the ID.7 (currently the most popular e-car in Germany), the ID.7 Tourer, and the ID.Buzz. Reading about this right before summer vacation kicks off is extremely annoying, especially if you're planning a longer vacation involving road trips in one of the mentioned vehicles.

What does VW have to say about it?

According to VW, internal tests have shown that certain airbag models may not work properly in an emergency. Protection for front passengers is thus reduced significantly. Although there have been no known accidents to date in which these airbags have failed, it's still not a risk you want to (or should) take.

What you should do now

If you drive one of the affected models, it's time to visit the workshop. VW will replace the faulty airbags free of charge (as they should). Ideally, the entire process takes no more than three hours. However, there may be a backlog in appointments or a shortage of spare parts. Incidentally, VW is contacting the owners of the affected vehicles directly — a total of around 16,500 cars worldwide are affected.

Tip: Disable the airbag — but only temporarily!

Auto Bild has already spotted an official letter from VW. It described the problem quite clearly: In the event of an accident, the airbag can not only fail but also become a danger itself. The damning words here include the following: bursting gas generator housing and flying parts.

If you still need to transport someone with you in the passenger seat, you should temporarily deactivate the passenger airbag. However, please schedule a workshop appointment as soon as possible and have the part replaced. Safety first — especially when lives are at stake!