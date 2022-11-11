Fire sale! Up to 50% off in Roku, Chromecast and Fire Stick devices

Have an old TV set lying around, but is still perfectly fine for you? Upgrade it to a shiny new smart TV using a streaming stick and add apps, connectivity, and smart home features to your television. All major streaming stick devices—Roku, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire Stick—have big discounts during Singles's Day 2022.

Major streaming devices are heavily discounted during Singles' Day.

Roku's 4K stick is 50% off.

Find discounts on Google's Chromecast and Amazon's Fire Stick lines.

Starting off with the biggest discount and one of the most popular streaming ecosystems in the US. Roku has an amazing deal on its 4K streaming stick, with a 50% discount on the original MSRP of $49.99.

The device includes a voice remote that can also control your TV set, support for all the major streaming services, and compatibility with up to 4K resolution and image quality features like high-dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Vision.

Chromecast sits quietly behind your TV and opens access to thousands of streaming apps and games / © Google

A computer inside your TV

Also worth checking out are the discounts on Google's Chromecast line, with both the high-definition (HD) and 4K models discount on Amazon. Different from previous generations, the current Chromecast includes a full-blown operating system inside, compatible with a wide range of Android apps specially designed for the big screen.

The HD model is 40% off, while the 4K (UHD) version is 20% lower than the usual price. Both include a remote control with voice search, support for screen mirroring (casting) a mobile screen or desktop Chrome tab, and integration with the Google Home smart home ecosystem.

Amazon also offers big discounts

Not to be left behind, Amazon is also discounting its line of streaming sticks. The Fire TV range are popular gifts during Black Friday and other sales days, and this time it is not different, with the latest models discounted up to 50%.

All three models include a remote control with quick access to the most popular streaming services including live TV broadcasts, voice commands using the Alexa assistant, and support for smart home devices like security cameras, light bulbs, and more.