Travel Tracker Pro GPS and travel diary app for Android is free instead of $4.49

Travel Tracker Pro is an Android GPS navigation app that also doubles up as a travel diary to capture your holiday memories, road trips, or hikes. The app is currently free on the Google Play Store instead of its regular price of $4.49 .

The promotion on Travel Tracker Pro expires in 2 days.

The app contains no ads or micro-purchases and does not require an account.

Travel Tracker Pro is rated 3.8 out of 5 stars from 174 reviews and over 10,000 downloads.

The Travel Tracker Pro app was already on sale a few months ago, and we decided to tip it again in today.

Download the Travel Tracker Pro application from the Google Play Store.

Why is the Travel Tracker Pro app worth getting?

With Travel Tracker Pro, you can record your trips and travels at any time you like. But in addition to GPS tracking, Travel Tracker also allows you to enhance your routes with photos and share them with your friends. You can also view your friends' photos, leave comments, and react to them.

This particular version that you get with this promo includes exclusive features like the ability to stream your routes to your friends live, the ability to ensure your tracks remain private and limit access to them, sharing your tracks and photos via third-party apps, or even the ability to export your routes in the GPX file format.

Travel Tracker Pro allows you to create your travel log in real-time / © NextPit

I have not been able to test the application out at all since I just discovered it during my research for this article. Hence, I am unable to provide a fair comment on the quality of the GPS tracking. However, whenever I place Travel Tracker Pro under the magnifying glass of Exodus (which is able to track possible trackers and other permissions within an app), I could see that the app is able to gain access to your exact or precise location.

This location is based on the data of the network access provider as well as the GPS provider, as opposed to the approximate location which only takes into account non-GPS data (normally this is via your WiFi or mobile network). With GPS, it obviously offers more accurate results.

Does Travel Tracker Pro respect your privacy?

Travel Tracker Pro does not contain any ads or in-app purchases and you can use it without an account as long as you skip the cloud-based features for storing and sharing your trips.

Travel Tracker Pro requires permission to geotag you, of course, as well as the ability to run in the background (so you can track your trips even when you're not using the app) and access your storage. These are rather intrusive permissions in my opinion, but unfortunately, they are pretty hard to avoid when it comes to a GPS app.

Travel Tracker Pro is developed by Vitaliy Panov who has two other utility apps to his credit, where all of them are premium with a free version and all have been rated 4 stars out of 5 or higher. In its privacy policy, the developer says it uses third-party services (Google Play Services) that may collect some of your data.

The data related to your trips are stored locally and/or on the developer's cloud if you opted for cloud storage. Your trips are also visible to other users unless you set them as private.

What do you think of Travel Tracker Pro? Have you downloaded the app to check it out? Are you interested in these kinds of discounted apps? Share all about it with me in the comments.