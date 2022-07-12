The Apple Watch SE is 22% off at Amazon Prime Day

The Apple Watch SE is running for a generous discount during the Amazon Prime Day(s), with one of the best prices ever recorded for the Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch SE is famed for its robust design and its distilled features.

The Apple Watch SE is discounted at Amazon.

Instead of $279 now only $219 (22% off).

now only $219 (22% off). The Apple Watch SE is the mid-range option on Apple's smartwatch line.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best Apple Watch devices that Apple has ever released. Following the success of the SE line of phones, the smartwatch packs competitive features with a smaller price tag.

With this deal from Amazon, we find the device to be even more attractive. For $219 you can get your hands on the 40 mm version.

This super discount is part of Amazon Prime Day, which officially started today, July 12, and runs until tomorrow, July 13. For more deals like this, click in the link below:

Why Choose the Apple Watch SE?

The Apple Watch SE has for a long time battled with the Apple Watch Series 3 for the introductory position in Apple's smartwatch lineup. The two devices are almost identical but for some minor details. The Apple Watch Series 3 is normally cheaper than the original $279.00 price of the Apple Watch SE, albeit with a smaller frame and older tech.

The Apple Watch SE comes with a larger frame and display (over 30%), Fall detection, and multiple device pairing, allowing for several Watches to be paired with one iPhone.

This comes on top of the features we find in the Apple Watch Series 3, like heart rate monitoring and notifications, swim-proof design, workout presets, and sleep monitoring.

The Apple Watch SE also comes with a speaker and features built-in GPS capabilities, gyroscope, compass, etc. Pretty much anything you would expect from an Apple Watch.

Battery wise, the Apple Watch SE can survive up to 18-hours depending on how heavily you use it and has an internal memory of 32 GB, a considerable upgrade over the Series 3. The SoC is upgraded over the Series 3, featuring the faster Apple S5 processor, alongside the Apple wireless W3 chip.

And that's it for today's deal! With this price, which one would you prefer? The Apple Watch Series 3 or the Apple Watch SE? Let us know in the comments!