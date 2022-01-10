Flash Deal: Get the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro for $50 off!

If you are looking for a new pair of earbuds, you are at the right place. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro, the odd child from the Soundcore family, is featured on a quick BestBuy discount. But act quickly, since this deal won't be there for long!

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are currently on a flash sale at BestBuy, which chops off a nice $50 from the original $129.99 price. For a limited time, you can get the odd child of Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro and the Soundcore Air 2 for only $79.99.

But if you consider snatching this deal, I recommend you make haste! As with all Flash Sales from BestBuy, stocks are limited, and the discount will only last until the end of the day. At the time of writing, there were about seventeen hours left.

Why choose the Liberty Air 2 Pro

At least for me, the design of the Liberty Air 2 Pro makes them ping brightly on my purchasing radar. The smooth lines and the nice finish offer the drop design the seriousness it so much lacks in my opinion. This, combined with a series of features that we will see just below, was enough to make me recommend to you this discount.

As always, I will not go in an in-depth price to performance analysis here, but my colleague Ben has written a review on them that I recommend you check out before you make a purchase.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are the odd child of the premium Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro, and the Soundcore Air 2 offers a delicate balance between the two. With this deal, for a price less than the MSRP of the Air 2, you are getting well-tuned Active Noise Cancelation, over six hours of listening time, and all the premium Soundcore features, like HearID.

Did you like this deal? Do you have any Soundcore earbuds?