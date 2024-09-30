Hot topics

Sony's WH-1000XM5 are Excellent ANC Headphones and They're $100 Off!

Sony's WH-1000XM5 over-ears are known for their sound and noise-canceling capability, but the set can be quite pricey. If this was the reason you hadn't bought them before, you might consider this deal today. Right now, they're down to their best price of $298 from $398 on Amazon.

That's the record-low price, slashing it by $100. The sale includes the black and silver colorways. Keep in mind that this is an international version of the Bluetooth headphones being sold, but they should include the usual warranty.

Why the Sony WH-1000XM5 are solid high-end headphones to buy

The WH-1000XM5 (review) are Sony's current high-end Bluetooth headphones. They are great alternatives to the likes of aging AirPods Max or the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 and are not constrained by the ecosystem, meaning Android and iOS users are well-supported with most features available to them regardless of the handset you will pair them with.

In our test, our colleague praised the Sony WH-1000XM5 for their "fantastic" sound by having a well-balanced balance, treble, and mids, while the highs were worth mentioning as accurate. There is support for both LDAC codec and DSEE Extreme, the latter is a custom upscaling tech that taps on AI to improve quality on compressed tracks, while both provide a high-resolution listening experience.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony's WH-1000XM5 feature customizable touch controls and a USB-C port for charging / © NextPit

We liked more the WH-1000XM5 for their noise-canceling performance, putting them on top of the charts among their headphone class and price range. They are excellent at blocking solid-state noises as well as human voices. Similarly, voice calling is clear when calling from headphones. You can also take advantage of spatial audio for immersive sound.

The WH-1000XM5 themselves brought a new sleeker and more premium-looking design. The touch controls work to our liking, although we'd wish Sony had shaved a few grams from it. Despite the weight, the headphones compensate for this with a robust battery life, lasting 30 hours with ANC enabled.

Are you looking to upgrade your Bluetooth headphones this year? What do you think of the Sony WH-1000XM5? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.

