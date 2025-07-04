Hot topics

nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Test
© Ezequiel Exstein / nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Samsung has already started testing One UI 8 Beta, which lets users access the upcoming features and changes. However, it appears there are also some other unannounced additions and enhancements reserved for the final release. One of these has now surfaced, hinting at an upgraded Galaxy AI-powered Audio Eraser.

The Galaxy S25 debuted with a new wave of Galaxy AI capabilities, including Audio Eraser, which is technically Samsung's version of Google's Audio Eraser, a popular feature in Pixel devices.

Essentially, it lets you manually run the AI on videos to have unwanted background noises attenuated, allowing you to emphasize the main vocals or music in the clips. It appears it is receiving a major improvement in One UI 8, which is based on Android 16.

Automatic Background Noise Reduction

According to the latest chatter from prominent leaker Ice Universe, One UI 8 will include a real-time Audio Eraser function, which will automatically filter and suppress background noises in videos. The source also uploaded a short clip on Weibo and YouTube that showcases the feature in action.

Based on the footage, it plays a raw video that is likely captured from a Samsung Galaxy phone and played on the Gallery app. There's an AI button on the corner that was triggered, and then, for a brief moment, it shows that it is applying noise reduction while the video is still playing. Once the effect is running, the unwanted noises in the video are noticeably reduced.

Samsung's Live Audio Eraser feature demoed
The Live Audio Eraser feature will work automatically once activated during video playback. / © Weibo/u/IceUniverse

Although there are marginally audible elements in some parts, the functionality seems to be effective in blocking out the ambiance while preserving the subjects' vocals. It also illustrates how the feature eliminates the extra steps required to manually edit the audio using an AI tool.

Which Galaxy Devices Could Be Supported by Live Audio Eraser?

The live Audio Eraser feature is said to be coming with the public One UI 8 update. This would also debut with the upcoming Galaxy foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which Samsung already hinted will be unveiled at the next Unpacked event next week in New York.

We don't yet know which One UI 8 eligible Galaxy devices will also get the live Audio Eraser, although there's a high probability this will be extended to the Galaxy S25 series, including the Galaxy S25 Edge (review), and to last year's Galaxy foldable duo.

It's surprising that Google has not adopted this real-time noise reduction with its Audio Eraser version. However, it's likely we will see this in Pixel devices in the future.

Do you think this new live Audio Eraser is impressive? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Source: Weibo/u/IceUniverse, X

Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

