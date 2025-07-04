Save $40 and Download This Amazing Game for Free This Week

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Backpack Hero and Figment.

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Backpack Hero

This week, you can download Backpack Hero for free. This game offers an exciting twist on the classic deck-building roguelike. It's not just about what you've got with you, but about how you carry it. Depending on how items are stacked in your backpack, their power increases or decreases. Therefore, organizing your backpack to maximize efficiency is a crucial aspect of this game.

Usually, Backpack Hero costs around $18. This week, you can download the game for free and keep it forever afterward.

Download Backpack Hero from the Epic Games Store.

Backpack Hero is all about your backpack – and what you do with it. / © Steam

Figment

Figment is one of those free games that may seem a little boring at first, but turns out to be a hidden gem. In times of AI, the hand-drawn worlds you get to explore throughout the game appear even more magical. They represent the inner workings of your mind as the game takes you on a musical adventure through your psyche. Explore what makes us human and discover why our thoughts are such an integral part of ourselves.

The game is usually available for around $20, but can be downloaded for free this week. It has received great reviews that accumulate into a 4,5 out of 5-star rating.

Download Figment from the Epic Games Store.

The world of Figment is uniquely beautiful. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Whether or not Figment 2: Creed Valley is a worthy successor to the previous entry is up to you to decide. Critics are somewhat unsure, but they conclude that the game is nonetheless a fun and exciting musical adventure.

Nightmares have shattered the Moral Compass, making the mind unable to function properly. As Dusty, it is up to you to restore peace and quiet in Creed Valley, where nightmares have started plaguing the once-peaceful lands. The game is usually available for around $25 but can be downloaded for free starting next week.

Download Figment 2: Creed Valley from the Epic Games Store.

Figment 2 expands on the world of its predecessor. / © Steam

Sky Racket

Sky Racket is a game that's perfect for anyone who loves raw action and a quick pace. Your character can't attack their enemies on their own, which means that you're left swatting your enemy's bullets back toward them. Fight your way through many colorful levels and explore a game that is both exciting and uniquely challenging. Usually, the game is available for around $12. However, next week, you can download it for free from the Epic Games Store.

Download Sky Racket from the Epic Games Store.

Sky Racket is a fast-paced action-adventure. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to downloading any of these free games? Let us know in the comments below!