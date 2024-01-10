Sony's Popular WH-1000XM5 are Hard to Beat at 25% Off (Save $100)

Sony is known for making some of the top-class and world's best noise-canceling headphones . Now, its popular WH-1000XM5 wireless over-ear headphones have fallen to a new low of $299 on Amazon at the start of the year. With this deal, it nets you a $100 saving from the usual price of the headphones at $399.

Particularly, the sale only covers the black colorway of the XM5. Both the beige and blue options of the wireless Bluetooth headphones still retail at their regular prices. Ultimately, the black should work with anyone's taste.

Affiliate offer Sony WH-1000XM5

Why the Sony WH-1000XM5 are hard to miss at this rate

Sony's WH-1000XM5 have been in the market for relatively some time now. The pair were launched in the middle of 2022, but this doesn't mean that they fall short in terms of vital listening functions. As a matter of fact, they become even recommendable at a discounted rate, such as with the current one.

The WH-1000XM5's design is a massive upgrade to their predecessor, with a sleeker headband and hinges alongside overhauled ear cups and cushions, which feel more premium and effective in blocking ambient noises than before. At the same time, they're more comfortable to wear in extended listening periods as the overall weight is reduced.

In addition, the WH-1000XM5 still lacks any water resistance protection here, but that shouldn't be a vital reason not to invest in a pair. A set of responsive touch-sensitive controls are concentrated on the right can.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 have gotten new ear cups and headband design. / © nextpit

Like with other premium earphones of Sony, the WH-1000XM5 deliver more precise output and promising bass and mids with the highs on the balanced side. The wearable benefits from the LDAC codec as well, which has a wider dynamic range. There is also a DSSE Extreme feature that upscales MP3 tracks for better quality in addition to spatial sound.

Most importantly, Sony has said the WH-1000XM5 are leaders in ANC among its counterparts from other brands, this is easily proven in our test. The headphones' mics and processors effectively manage ambient noises out and easily pick up vocals during calls.

A notable dent with Sony's WH-1000XM5 is on the charging speed. However, the solid battery life of the headphones can compensate to this. Between charges, the WH-1000XM5 can provide up to 40 hours of playback with ANC disabled and around 30 hours with the feature turned on. Both values are more than average compared to alternatives.

With the black variant only being offered, it is likely that the deal won't last that long. Hence, it's best if you hurry in taking advantage of the offer, though.