Holidays are not only the time for celebration, but they can also be the best time to pick up some great deals including wireless headphones. One of them is the Sony WH-1000XM5, which has plunged back to an all-time low price of $298 on Amazon and Best Buy after a 25 percent discount.

This saves you $100 off the usual price of the noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ear headphones. Both retailers have also listed all four colorways of the WH-1000XM5, so you can pick them in blue, black, silver/ecru, and the new smoke pink.

Affiliate offer Sony WH-1000XM5

Why we recommend the Sony WH-1000XM5

The Sony WH-1000XM5 (review) over-ears have been around since 2022, so the pair is quite getting long in the tooth. But like with many high-end headphones, they come with future-proof design and features.

The exterior has a fresher and more modern look than the WH-1000XM4, thanks to the thinner headband and hinges and streamlined earcups. Sony also gave the WH-1000XM5 a friction rod system for better custom fit. The headphones come with a port sensor along with touch-enabled controls on the earcups. My colleague also highlighted how the WH-1000XM5 are more comfortable to wear with the wider cushions.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 have a sleeker design and form than their predecessors. / © NextPit

Sony's WH-1000XM5 feature smaller 30 mm audio drivers, but the headphones kept the fantastic audio quality of Sony's range. In essence, they output an accurate high and slightly more prominent bass and mids, according to Antoine.

Additionally, the microphones are said to be clear in picking up voices while the ANC level is found to be superior for blocking vocals and static noises. The transparency mode adds personalization through profiles, which is something that many headphones in their class lack.

The headphones boast custom Bluetooth codecs, including the hi-res DSEE Extreme for upscaling tracks to lossless quality and the more widely available LDAC. There is support for Android and iOS, plus you get a rich mobile app experience with a comprehensive equalizer. The Sony WH-1000XM5 has a solid battery life that lasts up to 40 hours with the ANC disabled.

What do you think of the Sony WH-1000XM now that they are back to their best price? Are they finally worth an investment? Let us know your holiday plans.