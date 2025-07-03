Forget Star Wars: This is the Next Must-Watch Sci-Fi Movie

It's the exception rather than the rule when you can tell early on in a movie's release that it's going to be really strong. Especially when there isn't a new Christopher Nolan film on the horizon. However, a sci-fi title is soon to be released in cinemas that seems to fulfill almost all expectations.

Fans of science fiction have had to endure a few setbacks in recent years. Both the "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" franchises have been heavily exploited in recent times, although good films have been rare as a result. Even Christopher Nolan, who celebrated great success with sci-fi masterpieces such as "Inception" and "Interstellar", delivered a genre contribution in 2020 with "Tenet", which fans received with mixed feelings. However, things now seem to be taking a turn for the better. A sci-fi film is soon to be released in cinemas, which is almost certain to be a success.

Sci-fi fans now have reason to rejoice

In 2015, a film was released in cinemas that was eagerly awaited by readers of science fiction novels in particular: "The Martian". Although the film adaptation could not keep up with the original book by author Andy Weir in all respects, a strong IMDb rating of 8.0 out of 10 stars speaks for itself. The audiobook also achieved an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Audible with a total of almost 180,000 votes. It is worth noting, however, that another work by Andy Weir performed even better and currently boasts 4.7 stars with over 150,000 ratings. It is exactly this book that is now set to find its way onto the big screen as "Project Hail Mary".

Before we get to the details of the movie, there are two promising details you need to know:

The screenplay is by Drew Goddard, who previously penned "The Martian".

The lead role will be played by Ryan Gosling, known for his roles in "Blade Runner 2049" and "Rise to the Moon", among others.

In summary, the novel enjoys immense popularity, the screenwriter has already proven himself, and the cast for the lead role also appears promising. However, the two directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, could represent a small factor of uncertainty. Although they have made a name for themselves with films such as "21 Jump Street" and "The Lego Movie", they have hardly any experience in the sci-fi genre. After all, Ridley Scott directed "The Martian", which achieved worldwide box office sales of almost $631 million on a budget of just $108 million. Nevertheless, there is a good chance that the new film could even surpass these figures, and not just because of inflation.

A newly released trailer already gives an impression of what audiences can expect. However, if you want to be surprised, it is better not to watch the trailer. The cinema release itself is currently scheduled for May 2026.

Exciting plot with many twists and turns

The story of "Project Hail Mary" begins in a classic manner: a man wakes up from a coma with no memory of his past. However, he is not lying on a hospital bed, but on board a spaceship, far away from our solar system. The question of how he got there remains unanswered at first. Over time, his memories return.

As the story progresses, it becomes clear that the man—or more precisely, the astronaut—has a mission to fulfill that is about nothing less than the survival of the Earth and all humans. Although he is initially alone in this task, it doesn't stay that way for long.

The book tells the story of teacher and molecular biologist Ryland Grace with a good dose of humor and many scientific details, very similar to "The Martian". However, the plot in "Project Hail Mary" takes a noticeably darker and more oppressive direction. However, it remains to be seen whether the film adaptation will adopt this serious tone. The tone does seem to be a wee bit lighter in the trailer.