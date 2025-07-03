Audio-Technica has announced the ATH-TWX9MK2, the successor to the ATH-TWX9 from 2022 . While the new moniker sounds like a mouthful, these latest noise-canceling wireless earbuds come with upgrades, including new drivers and more precise ANC, while retaining their self-cleaning capabilities. They are launching globally and are expected to be priced close to their predecessors.

What's New in Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9MK2?

The ATH-TWX9MK2 share the stem design and oval housing with the ATH-TWX9, but they are slightly sleeker and offer more refined contours for better stability. They also feature a matte finish with satin accents for better smudge resistance. A more compact form factor also applies to the charging case.

The earbuds will be available in Black and White colorways, which match the charging case. There is IPX4 water-resistance protection, meaning they can withstand water splashes. The case itself is not water-protected, but it integrates a UV LED sterilization system that lights up to sanitize the earbuds.

Audio-Technica's second-generation TWX9 earbuds are fitted with new high-sensitivity drivers, which deliver better responses in high to mid-range frequencies and a more dynamic range. In other words, the enhanced audio chips should result in more natural vocals and music, according to the Japanese brand. They also retain high-resolution codec support with Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive, in addition to the standard AAC and SBC.

Audio-Technica's new ATH-TWX9MK2 are more compact and incorporates more matte finish on the exterior. / © Audio-Technica

ANC is improved in the ATH-TWX9MK2 and is more effective at adapting to and blocking ambient noise. This utilizes hybrid technology by employing new forward and feedback MEMS microphones on each side. Users can personalize the ANC while also having the option to select from five noise-canceling presets: airplane, travel, office/study, home, and train.

There's a one-tap control for switching to "Hear-Through" mode, the company's transparency mode. This also works for suppressing your own voice when speaking to emphasize the surrounding sound. And, like with other high-end wireless earbuds, there is vocal enhancement that increases volumes for paging announcements in public spaces.

Battery life in the ATH-TWX9MK2 is unchanged from the previous model, which is modest for the earbuds, lasting 6 hours with ANC on. However, the total runtime combined with the case is still at 18.5 hours. While lower compared to most alternatives, you're at least getting the anti-bacterial feature to keep the buds sanitized.

The ATH-TWX9MK2 are compatible with Android and iOS and come with multi-point and seamless connectivity. Gamers can also enable the low-latency mode.

ATH-TWX9MK2 Release Date and Pricing

The new ATH-TWX9MK2 will be shipped first to Japan on July 11, where they are priced at JPY 38,500 (~$265 USD locally). The company says they will be available worldwide, including the USA and most of Europe, but there's no word on the international price yet. We can expect they will carry a similar cost to the original TWX9, which launched for $299 (£279/€319).

Do you think the UV LED sterilization is a notable feature you're looking for in earbuds? How do you typically clean your headphones? We're interested to hear your tips.