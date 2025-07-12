Netflix Hit Series Returns, but Your Favorite Character might Die

Netflix just announced the return of an iconic series. Boasting 252 million viewers, it is the most-watched English-language series in the platform's history. The second season is much darker, and one of the characters, beloved by all fans, is in grave danger and may even die.

"E*** dies and it's all my fault". The Netflix series we're talking about here is produced and partly directed by Tim Burton. It stars Jenna Ortega, and the cast for the second season even includes Lady Gaga. The series follows the adventures of the Addams Family's eldest daughter. As you may have noticed, this is the second season of Wednesday, which hits the screen this summer.

This character is in great danger

In danger of death, apparently. Death that kills. Permanently. Rest assured, we'll stop torturing you. No one dies in the trailer for Wednesday season 2. But the continuation of the adventures of Gomez and Morticia Addams' daughter actually revolves around a prescient dream of Wednesday's. In this dream, our antiheroine sees her best friend Enid dying, and she is ultimately responsible.

Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers, is one of the most distinctive characters in the world of Wednesday, portrayed by Netflix. Her exuberant but clumsy personality makes her endearing. Most importantly, she's the only one who can somewhat penetrate Wednesday's cold, tough personality, thanks to her unwavering positivity, which contrasts with Wednesday's introverted nature. In short, Enid is in grave danger, and no one wants Wednesday's premonition to come true.

The Harry Potter syndrome: Wednesday's biggest challenge

Another key element of Wednesday season 2, as revealed by the trailer, is the new and unfamiliar popularity the protagonist enjoys. After the events of season 1, Wednesday became the heroine of Nevermore Academy. Wednesday is popular and even has a fan club, or rather, a mega-fan who is a little obsessed.

Wednesday feels the full force of this Harry Potter effect against her will. Although she seems to have her psychic powers under control, Wednesday begins to doubt her visions. They are now accompanied by disturbing black tears forming on her cheeks.

"I know what these tears mean," Morticia Addams says to her daughter in the trailer. / © Netflix.

Her assuredness began to waver, while the dynamics within the school had completely changed. The arrival of the new principal, Dort, played by Steve Buscemi, is not entirely free from drama. As a reminder, outsiders are people in the world with superhuman or supernatural abilities as opposed to the "normals". This story arc promises new tensions at Wednesday Addams' school.

The second season of Wednesday is divided into two parts, with four episodes each. The first part will be released on August 6, while Part 2 will arrive on Netflix on September 3, 2025.

What is the connection between Wednesday's vision of Enid and what her mother, Morticia, knows? Do you really think Wednesday's premonition will come true? Is Enid your favorite character in the Wednesday series? Will this article inspire you to watch Wednesday, Season 2 on Netflix on August 8?