Big 20% off: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 at an all-time low today

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Sennheiser Momentum 3 True Wireless earbuds are off to their best price this Singles Day. The in-ear ANC headphones impressed us when we reviewed them earlier. This Amazon deal makes the pair even more attractive at $200 or a whopping 20 percent off the original price.

TL;DR

  • Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 in-ears ANC are at their cheapest price.
  • The Momentum 3 TWS buds are 20 percent off on Amazon.
  • This saves you $50 for the buds with one of the best noise cancelling functions.

Following the Black Friday warm-up, Singles' Day has started to kick off even in the US. It's hard to find a discounted Sennheiser wearable and even rarer to see it on new models like the Sennheiser Momentum 3 TWS. The current deal not only saves you $50 but also brings solutions to those looking for effective noise-canceling headphones.

Why the Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are a must-buy 

Sennheiser's Momentum 3 TWS is a set of no-fuss earbuds. These boast a modern design and are more minimalistic than the Momentum 2, which we prefer when we tested them. The replaceable fin helps a lot in securing the buds on our colleague's ears.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 in-ears come in three bold colors including black, graphite, and white. Surprisingly, the charging case received a considerable facelift too along with the much-needed improvement in battery rating to more than a day.

The biggest features we like about the German-branded headphones are the ever-productive ANC and the straightforward Sennheiser mobile app. Noticeably, you get much better sound and noise-blocking capabilities with the new model compared to the predecessor. And if you want to pump up the experience, the app has intuitive and useful controls.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 headphones ANC
Sennheiser Momentum 3 TWS with its fabric charging case / © NextPit

Technically, the Momentum 3 TWS also supports the latest Bluetooth codecs such as Qualcomm's adaptive aptX, SBC, and AAC. These guarantee future-proofing on top of reliable audio output.

Sennheiser is definitely a brand to trust when it comes to noise-canceling headphones. We tell you that these third-gen Momentum buds are one of the best options right now. Let us know in the comment section if you'd love to see attractive deals like this.

