Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the most feature-packed and rugged Android smartwatches to buy, but it quite costs a heft. Luckily, you won't need to pay in full if you're buying right now as Amazon has the Galaxy smartwatch down to $479 from $649 after a massive $170 (26 percent) cut.

The deal applies to the gray colorway with an orange accent and wristband. If you like a more classic finish, you can also pick the silver or white, which are priced at $482 and $484, respectively.

Why we love the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) was launched a few months ago, and it's a more durable and capable version of the standard Galaxy Watch 7 (review). On the outside, it has a circular larger 1.5-inch AMOLED display encased in a squarish titanium chassis. It should also do better in outdoor activities because of its 100-meter water resistance and IP68 rating. The only downside to this is you're getting a bulkier form, though some might prefer this.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra side by side with the Galaxy S24 Ultra displaying the Health app
To view your health and fitness metrics, you need to connect the Galaxy Watch Ultra to the Samsung Health app. / © nextpit

The other difference of the Galaxy Watch Ultra is that it features a larger battery. Between charges, Samsung rates the wearable to last up to 60 hours with always-on display mode and about 100 hours with the battery saver enabled. Those figures are significantly longer than the regular counterpart, ensuring fewer charging trips to the mains.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is powered by a new and more efficient Exynos W1000 chipset, which introduces a penta-core processor. This brings a major performance boost without sacrificing the battery life. There's also plenty of memory with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage space for music and apps.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra gains new AI-power features, including smarter health insights and support for multi-sport and more complex activities. The new vital AGEs index and sleep apnea tool complement the wide array of tracking features like ECG, blood pressure level, and heart rate monitoring.

Do you plan to get healthier and more active? What do you think of the Galaxy Watch Ultra at this price? Let us know in the comments.

