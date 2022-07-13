Prime Day: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at $300?! Say what?!

For Prime Day 2022, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can currently be found as low as $219 on Amazon, down from $283. Samsung's premium connected watch is on sale and we've got a great tech deal for you.

The deal is a pleasing 22% off the original price of $379.99, dropping the total to $283 .

The offer is valid today only .

. The Watch 4 Classic is sold and shipped by Amazon.

A premium variant of the basic Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the latest connected watch launched by Samsung. Its specs are pretty solid with GPS, digital compass, 4G, SpO2 sensor, heart rate sensor, digital ECG, microphone and speaker for calls, NFC for contactless payments, bio-impedance sensor, blood pressure sensor, etc.

In addition to its sensors, ergonomics is the main argument for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Thanks to its rotating crown and its One UI Watch overlay. The Watch 4 Classic offers 40 hours of autonomy and 16 GB of storage. We weren't able to test the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic but you can read our full review of the Galaxy Watch 4 to find out more, as the two versions are quite similar.

How much are you really saving on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic?

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently priced as low as $219! This deal is real, so if you are interested in the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, this is a good opportunity to buy it.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is sold and shipped by Amazon, and the smartwatch is in stock so you won't have to worry about your order.

