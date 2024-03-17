Samsung's Waterproof Galaxy Tab S9 FE Falls to Its Best Price at $369

In the tablet market , you rarely see options that are waterproof or at least rugged enough to withstand splashes and accidental liquid spills. But last year, Samsung has introduced new Galaxy tablet lineups rated with IP68 protection. Among the cheapest from those is the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which has returned to its best price of $369 on Amazon, netting you an $80 saving.

That's for the base model with 6 GB of RAM and expandable 128 GB on-board storage, but you can pick the setup with 8/256 GB of memory. The sale applies to all colors of the tablet Android, which include the gray, silver, and mint green.

Why the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a top pick among the best casual tablets

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE (review) is the cheaper version of the flagship Galaxy Tab S9. And that, the “Fan Edition” on its name suggests some features are muted, although the overall package is still considerably solid, especially now that the price has gone lower.

So, what you'll be getting here is a sharp and bright IPS LCD measured at 10.9-inch wide. This comes with 90 Hz refresh rate, which is a welcome upgrade from the 60 Hz panel of its predecessor. It also supports stylus input for note-taking and drawing sessions and the bundled S Pen is water-resistant as well.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE (left) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (right) have clear size differences. / © nextpit

With that standard display, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE remains a sleek machine which is build on an aluminum chassis. The device only measures 6.5 mm on its size and tips the scale with 523 grams weight.

The Fan Edition tablet runs on Android 13 with a promised four major OS updates while internally it enlists an in-house Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC similarly found on the Galaxy A54 (review), 8000 mAh battery, and 12 MP rear camera. This chip performs snappy for many occasions and can handle triple-A game titles and intensive multitasking. Plus, the tablet has a phenomenal battery life that lasts for a few days from a single charge.

Is a water-resistant certification on a tablet an important feature you're considering? We'd like to hear your opinion on this in the comment section. Likewise, let us know if you want to see more great tablet deals.