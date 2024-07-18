Although Amazon Prime Day has officially wrapped up, there are still great deals hanging around. Even better, you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of the savings on these items. Part of the sale is Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE which is discounted by 27 percent bringing it down to a new regular low at $329.

This nets you a $120 saving, which is just shy from the exclusive price during the Prime sale. The deal is also applicable to all colors of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, including the flashy mint and silver and subtle graphite. To spice it up, this gets an S Pen bundle as well.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE (review) is one of the recommendations for those looking for a capable Android tablet without paying a premium. It came on the scene at the end of 2023, which makes it the latest of entry among Samsung's Galaxy slabs.

The tablet itself comes with a sleek metal build wrapping the side and back panel. Like with the pricier Galaxy Tab S9, it is certified with IP68 dust and water resistance. This means it can withstand the usual water splashes or an even a quick dip in the tub. An 8 MP rear camera is found on the back which is more than decent for scanning papers.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE (left) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (right) have clear size differences. Both are IP68 dust and water resistant. / © nextpit

On the front, it features an improved 10.9-inch LCD with a high-res 2304×1440 pixels resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The panel supports the S Pen for drawing and note-taking, and the stylus is bundled with the tablet, so you don't need to buy one. Plus, there's a reliable 12 MP shooter handles video calls.

While it runs on the mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset, the processor performance can handle running triple AAA game titles and switching to document editing without stuttering. This has improved power efficiency as well, delivering a robust battery life for the tablet. You get up to 256 GB onboard storage, which is expandable with an additional of up to 1 TB through a microSD card.

What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE now that it falls to a new low price? Let us know in the comments.