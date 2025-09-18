40% Off: This 2025 Release With Great Reviews Is Already On Sale

Where I live, the fall weather has already set in. And you know what that means: lots of windy, rainy days to come. Luckily, few things could be better than spending some time inside with a great video game. And right now, you can save almost $30 on a great AAA game that was released this year. And on top of being a recent release, the game has received great reviews across the board.

Assassin's Creed Shadows On Sale

The game in question is Assassin's Creed Shadows. The game was first released in March 2025 and regularly costs a whopping $70. Right now, the game is on sale over on Steam, where you can get 40 percent off until September 29th.

But why should you buy this game? Assassin's Creed Shadows has come under fire in the past, mainly due to Ubisoft's creative decisions when it comes to character design and historical accuracy. Now that the game is here, however, it has defied expectations for many. Most media outlets that reviewed the game spoke highly of it, with Gamerant and other big names awarding the game a score of 9/10.

Why Should You Buy This Game?

There are several things that make the game special, one of those being the ability to switch between the main characters. As Naoe, a shinobi, you use light, sound, and shadows to evade detection. If you're looking for a more hands-on approach, you can easily switch to Yasuke, a samurai who can unleash devastating melee combos with his katana or naginata.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the newest entry in the series. / © Steam

Due to this variety in gameplay, many reviewers claim that the game was the most fun they've had with a stealth game in recent years. And while most gamers are slightly less convinced, the game still sits at 80 percent positive reviews on Steam. That's far better than past Assassin's Creed games like Valhalla, which sits at mixed reviews with only 68 percent of all reviews being positive.

All in all, the game is a solid choice if you like the newer Assassin's Creed formula. Be aware, however, that the game is not suitable for anyone below the age of 18, due to the drastic violence and in-game purchases. The current offer on Steam expires on September 29th, so if you want to save some money on a great game, be sure to check it out.