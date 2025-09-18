Hot topics

40% Off: This 2025 Release With Great Reviews Is Already On Sale

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
assassin s creed shadow header
© Steam
Corinna Oettinger

Where I live, the fall weather has already set in. And you know what that means: lots of windy, rainy days to come. Luckily, few things could be better than spending some time inside with a great video game. And right now, you can save almost $30 on a great AAA game that was released this year. And on top of being a recent release, the game has received great reviews across the board.

Assassin's Creed Shadows On Sale

The game in question is Assassin's Creed Shadows. The game was first released in March 2025 and regularly costs a whopping $70. Right now, the game is on sale over on Steam, where you can get 40 percent off until September 29th. 

But why should you buy this game? Assassin's Creed Shadows has come under fire in the past, mainly due to Ubisoft's creative decisions when it comes to character design and historical accuracy. Now that the game is here, however, it has defied expectations for many. Most media outlets that reviewed the game spoke highly of it, with Gamerant and other big names awarding the game a score of 9/10.

Why Should You Buy This Game?

There are several things that make the game special, one of those being the ability to switch between the main characters. As Naoe, a shinobi, you use light, sound, and shadows to evade detection. If you're looking for a more hands-on approach, you can easily switch to Yasuke, a samurai who can unleash devastating melee combos with his katana or naginata. 

A screenshot of Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is the newest entry in the series. / © Steam

Due to this variety in gameplay, many reviewers claim that the game was the most fun they've had with a stealth game in recent years. And while most gamers are slightly less convinced, the game still sits at 80 percent positive reviews on Steam. That's far better than past Assassin's Creed games like Valhalla, which sits at mixed reviews with only 68 percent of all reviews being positive.

All in all, the game is a solid choice if you like the newer Assassin's Creed formula. Be aware, however, that the game is not suitable for anyone below the age of 18, due to the drastic violence and in-game purchases. The current offer on Steam expires on September 29th, so if you want to save some money on a great game, be sure to check it out.

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
Go to comment (0)
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing