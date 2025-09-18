Hot topics

This Tiny Anker Power Station is Shockingly Good, and It’s $189 Today

Anker Solix C200X power station solar generator
Whether you frequently go camping, take outdoor trips, or just spend time in the backyard, a portable power station is a handy addition to your gear. These devices are lightweight and provide instant power wherever you need it. Right now, you can save big on Anker's new Solix C200X power station, which is down to a record-low price of $189 from its usual $299. That's a solid $110 (or 37%) off.

For those needing more capacity, the larger Solix C300 model bundled with a 60-watt solar panel is also on sale with an $80 discount, making it another fantastic deal worth considering.

Why You Should Consider the Anker Solix C200X

The Solix C200X is the latest compact and lightweight power station from Anker, measuring 8.5 x 5.8 x 5.4 inches and weighing just 7.9 pounds. Transporting it is a breeze, thanks to hook points for a strap that let you hang it at your side or easily stow it under a desk. This makes it a highly recommended power supply for activities like fishing or overnight camping.

As an upgraded version of the C200, it offers a higher power rating, added AC sockets, a modern design, and improved build quality. It can also serve as a home backup; its 10 ms UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) feature is especially useful for protecting sensitive equipment during power outages.

A person holds a folding solar panel over a portable power station on the beach.
Anker's Solix C200X power station supports solar charging at up to 100 watts. / © Anker

The Solix C200X can accommodate multiple devices simultaneously with its three AC sockets, a fast-charging USB-C port, a USB-A port, and a car socket. There's even a nifty LED light bar for emergency use.

Anker's Solix C200X features a 230 Wh LFP battery, which is enough to run a projector for almost three hours, charge your smartphone more than a dozen times, or power a cooler for four hours. It can also handle some high-draw appliances like a kettle or coffee grinder, thanks to its 300-watt output (600-watt surge).

Charging the Solix C200X takes about 70 minutes from a wall outlet, but if you're in the wild, you can also plug in a solar panel. You can manage everything via Anker's mobile app to check its status and enable safety features remotely.

Are you looking for a portable power station? What do you think of Anker's Solix C200X? Tell us your plans in the comments.

